Faces of Recreation Services: Alex Castillo

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services department is pleased to recognize employee Alex Castillo for the Faces of Recreation recognition program. Alex has worked for the John D. Spreckels Center division for three and half years and was recently promoted from Recreation Leader to Recreation Specialist.

His friendly face welcomes patrons at the center’s front desk and he enjoys sharing the wide range of services and programs offered at the center. His good listening skills and thoughtful consideration of choices enhance his strong customer service skills.

Alex likes working in Coronado because of the small-town feel and the idyllic scenery. As a recent graduate of San Diego State University, Alex is using his skills at work to teach Texas Hold ‘em poker lessons and lead a music focused activity titled Timeless Tunes. His willingness to share his talents with the older adult community is a plus for both parties.

Additionally, he creates many print publicity flyers for center classes ensuring programs receive maximum visibility by the public. Dedicated, helpful, and reliable, Alex’s consistent service to the city has made him a solid leader and valuable contributor. We are proud he’s part of what makes the City of Coronado special.





