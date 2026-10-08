Thursday, October 8, 2026
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Channeling Dolly Parton this Halloween to spark passion for reading

4 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Emma Williams will be channeling her inner Dolly Parton this Halloween as she hands out books to children and adults alike. (It was too hot in her non-air conditioned apartment for her to model her carefully curated costume at press time). Courtesy photo

Growing up in a family that fostered a love of reading, Emma Williams vividly remembers her mom’s voice and cadence when reading “The Big Big Sea” to her as a young girl. She treasures still having some of her original childhood books, many with inscriptions from family members. Favorites were the Nancy Drew mystery books, and the “Dragon Riders of Pern” fantasy series, which got her into those genres. This Halloween, she wants to share her love of books.

Emma’s love of books continues to this day. courtesy photo

When brainstorming about this year’s Halloween costume, it felt right for her to dress up as Dolly Parton. Being from a military family with southern roots, Emma has a love of country music, including Dolly Parton’s iconic songs like “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” Inspired by Dolly’s Imagination Library — a book gifting program for children from birth to age five — she decided that trick-or-treaters should be able to get more than just candy this Halloween. Emma had initially collected about 30 books for the project but received over 100 more when she put out a call for books in a local social media group.

“I was astounded by the way people in Coronado came through with donating books,” she said.

Her goal is to collect books for all ages, from board books for babies to chapter books for all ages through adults, since it’s not just children who are out trick-or-treating but their family members and caretakers too.

“If I can foster a love of reading in others, then I have paid tribute to Dolly’s legacy,” she emphasizes. “The world is better when people read.”

Emma can still use more books in good condition, especially in the young adult and adult categories. Courtesy photo

Emma has a three-tiered plan for the Halloween book distribution: she plans to start on October 29 at the San Diego Silent Book Club’s Monster Mash themed event, then the next day at her work where she’s an accountant, for coworkers and their families, and finally at a Trunk-or-Treat event on Halloween. Depending on how many books are leftover, she plans to either stock free little libraries or see if Rady Children’s Hospital would accept them.

“I can always use more books in good condition. I still need young adult and adult books,” she said.

Emma’s family lived in Coronado during her formative years, and she and her brother both attended CMS and graduated from CHS, in 2010 and in 2012 respectively. Her mom worked at Village Elementary for a decade before retiring as a science teacher in 2018. The family has since moved, but Coronado holds a special place in Emma’s heart, and she fondly remembers participating in the Coronado Library summer reading programs and walking to the library to attend special events. She also had her first job at Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory where she was one of the initial hires when they opened.

While having a purse large enough for a book is no longer necessary with access to books on her phone, physical books hold a special place in her heart, and Emma says she is always reading at least one book.

“I consume all forms of reading, eBooks, paper books, and audio books,” she comments. Of her favorites, she laments not being able to read them again for the first time. A cherished fantasy series is “The Wheel of Time” by Robert Jordan (but she does not recommend the television adaptation as it’s not authentic to the source).

Emma belongs to the San Diego Silent Book Club, which is a chapter of a global community of readers, with more than 2000 chapters in 70 countries. It is a non-traditional club for bibliophiles, designed for people who love ot read to gather in quiet camaraderie, but it is not necessary for members to read the same book. The group meets monthly at a variety of venues, including coffee shops, breweries, parks, etc.

“People share what they are reading and what they like about the story,” she says, and then the group reads their individual books separately, yet together.

If you have any spare mint condition books you already planned on donating, Emma will happily take them off of your hands, or she encourages you to use her idea for your own treat-or-treaters. To connect with Emma for book donations, reach out via Facebook or Instagram. If you don’t have any books but want to further literacy, you can support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at imaginationlibrary.com

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library



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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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