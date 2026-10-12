Monday, October 12, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Mayor John Duncan endorses Ricky Hoyt for City Council

3 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from John Duncan

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I am proud to strongly endorse Ricky Hoyt for Coronado City Council.

I have had the opportunity to get to know Ricky well, talk with him about Coronado, and see how he approaches difficult issues. I have been impressed not only by his background and accomplishments, but also by his judgment, temperament, work ethic, and genuine commitment to our community. In fact, I personally encouraged Ricky to run because I believe he is exactly the kind of person we need serving Coronado.

As Mayor, I know what the job requires. A good Councilmember has to do the homework, understand complicated issues, listen to residents, work collaboratively, and be willing to make difficult decisions. Most importantly, the responsibility is to Coronado as a whole—not to a particular constituency or personal agenda. I believe Ricky understands that responsibility.

Ricky came to Coronado through his service in the United States Navy and chose to make our community his home. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in economics. During his distinguished Navy career, Ricky served as an H-60 helicopter pilot, V-22 Osprey production test pilot, instructor pilot, and Navy department head, leading organizations ranging from small teams to hundreds of Sailors. He continues to serve our country as a Navy Reserve V-22 pilot.

Ricky also brings important financial and business experience to the Council. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School. His education in economics and business, combined with his military leadership and real-world business experience, gives him a strong understanding of budgets, financial analysis, long-term planning, and responsible asset management.

Coronado is fortunate to be in a strong financial position, but maintaining it requires discipline. Every dollar the City spends belongs to our taxpayers, and our City assets have been entrusted to us for current and future generations. We need Councilmembers who understand budgets, ask hard questions before spending money, and believe in conservative fiscal stewardship of our finances and assets.

As Mayor, I have seen firsthand how important Coronado’s relationship with the Navy is to our community. Ricky understands both sides of that relationship. His years of Naval experience will provide an invaluable perspective as we work with Naval Base Coronado and our federal partners while vigorously protecting the interests and quality of life of Coronado residents.

What has impressed me most about Ricky, however, is not simply his résumé. He listens, asks thoughtful questions, wants the facts before reaching conclusions, and looks for practical solutions rather than political points.

The next City Council will face consequential decisions. We must continue the fight for a permanent solution to the Tijuana sewage crisis, protect Coronado from state-mandated overdevelopment, preserve our residential character, maintain our infrastructure, address traffic and e-bike safety, carefully manage taxpayer dollars, and protect the extraordinary public assets generations of Coronadans have built.

Ricky understands that serving on the City Council is not about changing Coronado into something different. It is about protecting what makes Coronado special while having the courage and foresight to address the challenges that threaten it.

His military service demonstrates leadership, discipline, and accountability. His education and business experience provide the financial knowledge we need on the Council. And from personally getting to know him, I am convinced he has the character, judgment, and collaborative temperament necessary to be an excellent Councilmember.

The only criticism I have of Ricky is that he is so humble and doesn’t like to sell himself — and that is actually a good thing. I would be proud to serve alongside him. I strongly endorse Ricky Hoyt for Coronado City Council.

  John Duncan

(This is my personal strong endorsement of Ricky and not an official position of the City of Coronado)

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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