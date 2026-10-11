Monday, October 12, 2026
Letters to the Editor

A vote for Rebecca King

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Charlette Preslar

When I was 18, I registered to vote as what I would call an Independent, but it’s really No Party Preference. It was important to me that when I went to the ballot box, I voted for the person and the measures that best aligned with my vision for my city/state/country, and that I could stand on my integrity as I cast it. I have taken that responsibility seriously my entire adult life, attending forums, reading responses, and considering how each candidate consistently “shows up” in our community.

This year I am voting for Rebecca King for city council. There are three metrics that make Rebecca stand out for me.

  1. Integrity – when Rebecca stands for something, you see it reflected in both her words and actions. She is passionate, articulate, and honest.
  2. Qualifications – Rebecca’s experience as an attorney and in civic life will serve Coronado well. She is equipped to navigate the complexities of the sewage crisis and has the communication skills to advocate for us in any forum.
  3. Community Focus – Rebecca cares about Coronado, our schools, our residents, and our businesses. Because she cares, she will work with all of our elected officials to ensure that the good of our community is held at the center of every conversation.

I am confident Rebecca would make an excellent city council member, which is why I’m confident in my vote. I hope you will join me as I vote Rebecca King for City Council.

Charlette Preslar



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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