A vote for Rebecca King

This year I am voting for Rebecca King for city council. There are three metrics that make Rebecca stand out for me.

Integrity – when Rebecca stands for something, you see it reflected in both her words and actions. She is passionate, articulate, and honest. Qualifications – Rebecca’s experience as an attorney and in civic life will serve Coronado well. She is equipped to navigate the complexities of the sewage crisis and has the communication skills to advocate for us in any forum. Community Focus – Rebecca cares about Coronado, our schools, our residents, and our businesses. Because she cares, she will work with all of our elected officials to ensure that the good of our community is held at the center of every conversation.

I am confident Rebecca would make an excellent city council member, which is why I’m confident in my vote. I hope you will join me as I vote Rebecca King for City Council.

Charlette Preslar