Kelly Purvis endorses Peggy Duncan

Paid political endorsement letter

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I am pleased to support Peggy Duncan for the Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees.

My support of Peggy comes from a deep understanding and appreciation of our Coronado schools. Jim and I raised three children who attended Coronado schools from kindergarten through graduation, and all three went on to graduate from USC. Our family’s commitment to Coronado’s schools began when our oldest child was just six months old and I volunteered for the Coronado Schools Foundation Gala. Jim and I later became Life Members of CSF.

Throughout our children’s school years, I served as president of the Coronado Middle School PTO, a representative on the Middle School Site Council, and co-president of the CHS Cheer Booster Club. Over the years, I have worked on several school board campaigns and, most recently, participated in CUSD’s Portrait of a Graduate initiative. I care deeply about our schools and appreciate those entrusted with guiding them.

These experiences taught me that effective school board service requires listening, sound judgment, responsible financial oversight, and a clear commitment to students. Trustees must work respectfully with families, educators, and one another while making thoughtful decisions about the district’s future.

Peggy brings relevant experience to that responsibility. She has served as a School Board trustee at Francis Parker School and previously spent five years on its Parent Association Board, including a term as president. Her background as an attorney and specially appointed juvenile court judge adds valuable experience in evaluating complex issues and understanding the challenges young people face.

As president of Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS), Peggy also helped establish an internship program for Coronado High School students, providing practical experience in community service, leadership, and nonprofit governance. Her commitment to children extends well beyond her own family.

Peggy’s experience with local private schools gives her a valuable perspective on education. Coronado’s children deserve that insight and expertise. Peggy, who has four children in college, can speak frankly and independently without concern about how her positions might affect her own children’s school experience.

Peggy’s experience with school technology policies is particularly relevant. She brought her experience with Francis Parker’s cell phone restrictions to CUSD’s task force on student cell phone use. She is also completing a certificate program in Artificial Intelligence in Education through the University of San Diego. That preparation will help her assess how technology can support learning while protecting student well-being.

I appreciate Peggy’s emphasis on academic excellence, student mental health, supporting exceptional teachers, and prudent financial stewardship. She brings experience, preparation, and a longstanding commitment to children that would serve our district well.

Our schools have been an important part of my family’s life for decades. I am proud to support Peggy Duncan and encourage you to join me in voting for her for the CUSD Board of Trustees.

Sincerely,

Kelly Purvis





