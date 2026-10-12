Coronado Academy of Dance for children and adults

Coronado Academy of Dance has been a Coronado tradition since 1998. Miranda Giles, the current owner, took over in 2023. Giles’ mission is to make Coronado Academy of Dance a loving, supportive, and positive experience for each student who walks through the studio doors.

“We are a loving and inviting school and we’re always looking for new kids and adults to bring the joy of movement to,” said Miranda Giles.

To expand their adult options, the Academy has begun Latin dance drop-in classes. The next one scheduled is Wednesday, October 14, 7:45-8:30 p.m. If these adult Latin drop-in classes are popular, then they will be added to the schedule permanently. In the meantime, after October 14, reach out to the studio via email to learn when the next one will be offered.

Miranda Giles is a professional ballerina

Giles, a native of Ohio, has an impressive resume, including training at the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago under a full scholarship. She is currently a principal dancer at Golden State Ballet in San Diego. She was a finalist in the 2026 San Diego Business Journal 40 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40 for her directorship of Coronado Academy of Dance.

Ballet for Tiny Tots

Coronado Academy of Dance (CAD) provides a gateway into dance. One-year-olds can take a Tutu Time class with a parent and then move on to Dance Fun classes at two, and Twinkle Toes for three and four year olds.

CAD offers musical theater, acrobatics, hip hop, ballet, tap and competition teams

Once children have caught the dance bug, classes are grouped based on ability level and age. They consist of Levels 1-4 in each dance genre. The studio offers dance lessons in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theater, contemporary and acrobatics. CAD has two recitals a year. Enrollment is open all year, and they have summer dance camps.

Coronado Academy of Dance also has dance competition teams for ages 5-18. Three to four competitions are held in the San Diego region between January and May. The teams meet once a week to practice their routines. Most of the competition team students are also enrolled in supplemental technique classes as well.

Inclusion for special needs students through Danceability accommodations

To ensure that everyone can experience the joy of dance, CAD provides a Danceability offering. Instructors at the studio work closely with families to understand each dancer’s unique needs. The danceability offering provides accommodations for students with sensory considerations, modified instructional requirements, calmer environments and other needs. The studio also offers one-on-one instruction and semi-private lessons.

Adult Classes in ballet, pointe and Latin dance

Coronado Academy of Dance also has classes for adults. Currently they have ballet and pointe lessons offered Wednesday mornings. The adult group has social soirees with chocolate and champagne and goes to local dance performances together.

“Dance is perfect for adults. It provides balance, mobility, flexibility, and strength in a social environment,” said Giles.

This month CAD began offering Latin dance lessons at 7:45 p.m. on select Wednesday nights. Latin dance lessons include cha cha, salsa and samba. The instructor, Renee Saylor, has competed professionally in both ballroom and Latin. Some of her students have gone on to become professional performers on Dancing with the Stars and So you Think you can Dance. Saylor also has private lessons for wedding first dances.

Future goals: performances for senior groups

Giles has fond memories of performing for senior centers when she grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She would like to bring that tradition to Coronado and would love to have her competition teams give performances for different community groups. If this interests you, reach out to her at [email protected]

Coronado Dance Academy is located at 952 Orange Avenue (alley entrance) in Coronado. 619-841-2490.





