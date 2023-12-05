Meet the New Owner of the Coronado Academy of Dance

When Miranda Giles heard that the Coronado Academy of Dance (CAD) was closing, she thought one thing: That can’t happen.

“Coronado needs a dance studio,” she said. “Knowing how much dance means to me and has shaped my life, I need to keep it alive in Coronado. It’s not just something that I want to do; it’s something that’s so deeply woven into my heart that I need to do it.”

Giles, a professional ballerina with the Golden State Ballet, is the new owner of the academy. She also worked as a ballet teacher at the CAD last year, so she is familiar with the studio and its students.

Classes begin on Jan. 8, and enrollment is available now on the studio’s website.

Giles has been dancing since she was three. Growing up, stepping into the studio felt like a dream, she said, as if she were entering a magical space. The key for a successful studio is to build that magic to support children in their self expression, she said.

“A studio is a magical place that cultivates creativity in young children,” Giles said. “It’s a beautiful way to express yourself, and when you’re in a room full of young kids learning from a young age to feel good about expressing themselves, that is so special and healthy. Being in that atmosphere from a young age sets them up for a really great future.”

In the months since the studio initially closed, Giles and her partner have renovated and rebranded, but she said an important goal is to continue the legacy that CAD has in Coronado, which was previously owned by Matt and Dawn Tyler.

“They have had a fabulous 25 years,” Giles said. “There are so many people I talk to who just love Matt and Dawn and what they’ve done for the community. I’m just very happy that they chose me to take this over – I’m so honored that they chose me. I want to continue to keep their wonderful contribution to the community alive.”

As she forays into studio ownership, Giles will continue to work as a professional ballerina. Dance, she said, is her world.

“It’s impossible for me to be in a bad mood and dancing,” Giles said. “There’s honestly nothing I know more about. I’ve been teaching for the last 10 years at a lot of different studios, so I’ve cultivated knowledge about what makes a dance studio successful. I want it to be like a dream for kids when they step into the studio.”

Coronado Academy of Dance remains at its original location at 952 Orange Ave. In addition to the studio’s website, questions and registration queries can be directed to [email protected] or 619-841-2490.





