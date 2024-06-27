Thursday, June 27, 2024

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Passengers wait to board the San Diego-Coronado Ferry. Photo Beto / iStock

Three years ago, a one-way ticket for the San Diego-Coronado Ferry cost $5. Starting Friday, it will cost $9.

The change comes after the California Public Utilities commission in February voted to allow the ferry’s operator to increase or decrease its fare by up to 15 percent, provided that both passengers and the CPUC are given 10 days notice.

Currently, a one-way ticket is $8, an amount approved by the CPUC last June. Flagship Cruises and Events, which operates the ferry, could have raised the fare to $9.20 under the new rule.

Flagship says the increases are necessary to maintain its 10 percent profit margin, which has deteriorated due to increased wages and gas prices.

The CPUC in 2021 approved a rate increase from $5 to $7 for one-way fare, and last year, it approved another rate hike of $1, marking a 60 percent increase over two years.

The new $9 rate marks an 80 percent increase over three years. It will now cost a family of four $72 round trip to travel by ferry.

When Flagship first applied for the ability to independently calibrate its prices, the company said it is quickly approaching a break-even point for operating costs, yielding no profit. In the past, the utilities commission has authorized rates that granted Flagship’s target 10 percent margin.

The CPUC last summer agreed to consider Flagship’s request, and at this year’s Feb. 15 voting meeting, decided to grant it. In doing so, the CPUC established a a zone of rate freedom (ZORF) for the ferry operator.

Last year, Flagship cited rising fuel and labor costs, as well as decreased ridership, as reasons dwindling profit. But some questioned whether rate hikes help or exacerbate the problem.

“I have to think the operating costs are roughly the same whether 10 or 50 passengers are on board,” said Mark Stephens, a San Diego resident, in electronically submitted public comment last summer. “What is happening is that costs for fuel, etc., may be growing, but fewer people are riding because of the cost increases, so revenues will never catch up.”

A bus ride from the San Diego side of the bay to Coronado costs $5 round trip per person, and riders under 18 are free, but it takes about 40 minutes, including a short walk. The ferry, by contrast, takes 15 minutes, and requires no transfers. Children under four are free. Driving takes around 15 minutes without traffic.

 



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

County Will Study Sewage Crisis’ Health Impacts; Peters Requests More Money for IBWC

News

Hollister Pump Station Spills Again; County Will Vote on Program Tracking Sewage Impacts

Education

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Letters to the Editor

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

City of Coronado

City Allocates $1 Million in Community Grant Funds

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

After Everest Summit, Bailey Reflects – And Plans for the Next

City of Coronado

City Rescinds Ban of Beach Fires on South Beach; Propane Fires to be Allowed

Military

Repairs to Gaza Aid Pier Built by Coronado Sailors Underway

Business

Business News: Author’s Book Honored by NYT, New Hours for Villa Nueva, Cays Home Wins National Award

City of Coronado

City Council Candidate Christine Mott Wants Coronado to be More Proactive

Business

Business News: R3 Names New President, URT and Little Frenchie Celebrate Anniversaries

More Local News

County Will Study Sewage Crisis’ Health Impacts; Peters Requests More Money for IBWC

News

Hollister Pump Station Spills Again; County Will Vote on Program Tracking Sewage Impacts

News

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Education

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

City of Coronado Free Summer Shuttle Bus Service Starts July 1