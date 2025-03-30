Sunday, March 30, 2025
Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Friends of the Coronado Public Library proudly present the 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair, a one day event, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10am to 4pm, outside in front of the Library.

Looking for your next favorite book? Whether you love fiction, history, children’s literature, or rare finds, this is your chance to discover incredible reads and support the Coronado Library at the same time.

In addition to the vast array of books available, the event will offer fun activities for everyone. The Family Corner, open from 10am to 4pm, will include face painters for the kids, a coffee stand for adults to enjoy a relaxing coffee break, and the chance to purchase exclusive FOL merchandise. Don’t miss this exciting day of books, bargains, and community!

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

