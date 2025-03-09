Monday, March 10, 2025

Leaders Investigating Latest Flow of Wastewater, Stormwater into US from Tijuana

Megan Kitt
Stewart’s Drain at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Photo courtesy of the IBWC.

An excessive flow of wastewater mixed with stormwater began entering the United States from Tijuana early Sunday morning, the US International Boundary and Water Commission reports.

A team from the IBWC, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of State is working with Mexico to investigate the cause of the transboundary flow.

Leaders are trying to determine whether the transboundary flow is related to Mexico’s work on a new international collector.

The flow was in the vicinity of Stewart’s Drain, which leads to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP). The flow caused a buildup of debris that blocked the treatment plant’s Junction Box #1, so little of the flow of wastewater was reaching the plant.

The US requested a meeting with Mexico on Sunday evening to determine the cause of the flow and will provide updates as available, the IBWC said in a statement.

The flow began at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and by 2:30 p.m., flow to the treatment plant was increasing and Stewart’s Drain had returned to normal.

As Mexico has improved the infrastructure on its side of the border that contributes to the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis, construction has at times inadvertently overloaded other parts of the sprawling expanse of infrastructure that treats Tijuana’s wastewater on both sides of the border.

Last summer, for example, an excess of sediment from Mexico began clogging infrastructure at the SBIWTP in San Diego. Mexico at the time said it did not know the source of the sediment, but IBWC leaders suggested it could be related to construction on sewage infrastructure in Mexico.

However, rainfall often increases transboundary flow as well. Last week, a weak atmospheric river brought rainfall to the San Diego area, with Miramar receiving the most precipitation – 2.26 inches – according to the National Weather Service. National City received just over an inch of rain, and Naval Air Station North Island received 0.62 inches.

For example, the January 2024 storm that drenched the county not only caused flooding in Coronado and elsewhere, but it also contributed to the lengthy beach closures in Imperial Beach and Coronado last summer.

Of course, the cause of this transboundary flow event has not yet been identified. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Mexico is finalizing construction on its San Antonio de los Buenos (SAB) Wastewater Treatment Plant, which, after some delays, is expected to be operational in April. The plant will not fully solve the problem, but is expected to put a significant dent in the millions of gallons of untreated wastewater that is dumped into the Pacific Ocean each day.

Meanwhile, the US is expanding and rehabilitating its own international treatment plant. The SBIWTP project will take up to five years to complete. Once finished, the sewage projects planned and underway in the US and Mexico will eliminate an estimated 90 percent of the untreated sewage being dumped into the ocean.

The latest updates on projects related to the sewage crisis is here.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.

