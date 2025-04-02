Thursday, April 3, 2025
Hollywood is Coming to San Diego

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Arts League, in partnership with the City Of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department, is thrilled to welcome veteran actor and acclaimed acting coach John D’Aquino. Known for his work in Seinfeld, NCIS, and Disney Channel, D’Aquino is bringing his expert acting workshops to Coronado this April. Designed to help performers master comedy and on-camera techniques, these sessions include “How to Make Funny,” where John shares the comedic timing secrets he’s taught at Disney Channel, and “Magic Rectangle,” which focuses on audition skills and performing for the camera.

Workshops are divided by age group: Saturday, April 26, is for ages 9-13, and Sunday, April 27, is for teens and adults. These classes are brought to Coronado through the Coronado Junior Arts League and take place at the Coronado Community Center. Advance registration is required – reserve your spot at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

John D’Aquino is a veteran actor and master teacher. He’s starred in six TV series and recurred and guest starred on dozens of other popular shows (SWAT, Cory in the House, Shake it Up, CSI, NCIS, Hannah Montana, Seinfeld). His love for performing is surpassed only by his love for teaching, a love inspired by his mentor, teacher and friend, Charles Nelson Riley, who instilled in his students a passion for helping actors create dynamic performances by reaching deep into the human spirit. John has helped several of his clients – like Walker Scobell, Storm Reid, Noah Centineo – find success in projects such as Disney +’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Drama Club, Bunk’d, All That, Legion, The Thundermans, The Marksman, No God Nick, Splitting Up Together, Fuller House, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Power Rangers, SWAT, Bizaardvark, Diary Of A Female President, General Hospital, and many more.

 

 

D’Aquino’s on-camera workshops are designed for actors of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Participants will gain invaluable insights into the art of acting for the camera, including: techniques for creating dynamic, believable characters; how to make strong, specific choices that resonate with audiences; mastering the technical aspects of on-camera performance; audition preparation and strategies for booking roles; building confidence and overcoming self-doubt.

Coronado Junior Arts League (CJAL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to create a center of excellence for youth theater and the performing arts. We are committed to educating and inspiring young talent, leveraging the expertise of our award-winning actors, directors, musicians, and technical staff. Through dynamic partnerships with the City of Coronado, Coronado Playhouse, the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA), and leading professionals from the worlds of musical theater, film, and the arts across the Western U.S., CJAL is dedicated to fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts in our community.

Workshop Details

Dates: Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27
Location: Coronado Community Center
Cost: $125/Class

REGISTRATION

*Saturday will be dedicated to youth ages 9-13 and Sunday will be for Teens/Adults



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

