Sunday, March 30, 2025
Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Christine Van Tuyl
If you’re wondering where the “Greatest Party on Earth” is, it’s right here in Coronado. And you’re invited! It’s all happening on Saturday, April 12 under the tents in Spreckels Park.

The 1922 Club, along with the Coronado Floral Association, is staging something spectacular. The annual Flower Show soiree, themed “The Greatest Party on Earth,” blends the chic energy of a vintage Parisian circus with the enchantment of floral artistry.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed into an old-world circus by a dazzling array of performers including stilt walkers, dancers and even a fortune teller. Lavish indulgences, immersive experiences and surprises await at every turn.

“This is an opportunity for all floral enthusiasts to kick off their shoes and celebrate all the art and work that goes into every aspect of the show,” said Colby Freer, Coronado Floral Association President. “We can’t wait to gather in this unique space to celebrate floral artistry and the beautification of Coronado.”

The space will be filled with lively beats from the DJ and packed with delicious bites and beverages around every corner. According to Chelsea Fox, 1922 Club Chair, guests will be treated to food offerings from dining hotspots like Little Frenchie, the Brigantine, Miguel’s, Lil’ Piggies, and Balsamico Italian Kitchen. They’ll sip on craft cocktails from Batch 22, Curious Juniper and Emerald Spear, as well as bubbly water from TopoChico.

And don’t forget about the VIP section! Tickets to The Moulin Rouge Lounge are available on a first come, first served purchase with options for six to eight people. VIP guests will be treated to champagne, their own specialty cocktail bar, and charcuterie.

When it comes to attire, Fox suggests dressing to impress in your most extravagant outfits. This could include bold, dark colors, feathers, top hats, sequins, opulent ruffles and dramatic silhouettes.

“We’re so excited to bring the community together for the Greatest Party on Earth,” said Fox. “This nighttime event inside of the tents is really bringing everything to life.”

The event is sponsored by Natalie Blooms, IVT Yacht Sales, Comman Goods, Apostrophe Home, and Geo’s Decor. Vendors include: Balsamico Italian Kitchen, Batch 22, Brigantine, Cafe Moto, Coronado Taste of Oils, Craft Cart Bar, Curious Juniper, Dibble Dough, Falkner Winery, Lil Piggies, Little Frenchie, Miguel’s, Topo Chico.

General Admission tickets include two (2) drink tickets with the option to purchase additional alcoholic beverages, food from various eateries, music, entertainment, + more! Click here to get tickets. 

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it's only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she's not working, you'll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You'll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

