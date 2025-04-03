Hop into an Eggcellent Easter celebration at the Coronado Island Marriott, where families are invited to enjoy a day filled with festive fun, delicious treats, and memorable moments. This year, we’ve curated a variety of activities and events designed for all ages, ensuring a joyous occasion for the whole family!

Easter Egg Hunts for All Ages

Start your Easter celebration with an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, where little ones can gather colorful eggs and special surprises. We’ve scheduled two separate hunts to ensure all children have a chance to participate:

9:30am – 10:30am : For infants to 6 years old

: For infants to 6 years old 10:30am – 11:30am: For 7 years and above

Each hunt promises an adventure filled with excitement and the joy of discovery—perfect for families to bond and kick off the day’s festivities!

Brunch Buffet to Delight Every Palate

After the egg hunts, head over to our Easter Brunch Buffet, where an array of mouthwatering dishes await. From fresh salads and seasonal favorites to indulgent desserts, there’s something to please every taste. The buffet will be available from 11am to 3pm, offering plenty of time to gather your loved ones for a leisurely meal. We’ve made it easy to reserve your spot through OpenTable—simply choose your preferred time and get ready for a delightful dining experience.

Fun-Filled Activities for the Whole Family

In addition to the Easter Egg Hunts and Brunch, we’ve planned a variety of fun-filled activities throughout the day to keep everyone entertained. Here’s a look at the exciting schedule:

12pm – Fiona Meet & Greet: Say hello to Fiona, our friendly mascot, who will be greeting guests and taking photos with families.

12–1pm – Cookie Decorating : Get creative with the kids as you decorate delicious cookies, perfect for taking home as a sweet treat or enjoying on the spot.

: Get creative with the kids as you decorate delicious cookies, perfect for taking home as a sweet treat or enjoying on the spot. 1:30–2:30pm – Easter Bingo : Enjoy a friendly game of Easter-themed bingo with chances to win festive prizes. It’s a fun and interactive way for the whole family to participate!

: Enjoy a friendly game of Easter-themed bingo with chances to win festive prizes. It’s a fun and interactive way for the whole family to participate! 3–4pm – Face Painting : Watch the kids transform into bunnies, butterflies, and more with the help of our talented face painters.

: Watch the kids transform into bunnies, butterflies, and more with the help of our talented face painters. 4:30–5:30pm – Bird Houses: End the day with a crafty session creating personalized birdhouses, a keepsake that will brighten up your home or garden.

These activities, alongside the Easter Egg Hunts and brunch, will ensure your family has an unforgettable Easter at the Coronado Island Marriott.

Looking Ahead to Mother’s Day

While you’re here for Easter, don’t forget to check out our website for exciting Mother’s Day offerings! Treat mom to a special celebration with exclusive brunches, spa packages, and more. We’re committed to making every occasion memorable, and Mother’s Day is no exception!

Whether you’re celebrating Easter with us or planning ahead for Mother’s Day, the Coronado Island Marriott offers the perfect setting for family fun, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences. We look forward to celebrating with you!





