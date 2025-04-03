Thursday, April 3, 2025
EntertainmentDiningSponsored

Easter Celebration at the Coronado Island Marriott

2 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

 

Image courtesy of Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Hop into an Eggcellent Easter celebration at the Coronado Island Marriott, where families are invited to enjoy a day filled with festive fun, delicious treats, and memorable moments. This year, we’ve curated a variety of activities and events designed for all ages, ensuring a joyous occasion for the whole family!

Image courtesy of Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Easter Egg Hunts for All Ages

Start your Easter celebration with an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, where little ones can gather colorful eggs and special surprises. We’ve scheduled two separate hunts to ensure all children have a chance to participate:

  • 9:30am – 10:30am: For infants to 6 years old
  • 10:30am – 11:30am: For 7 years and above

Each hunt promises an adventure filled with excitement and the joy of discovery—perfect for families to bond and kick off the day’s festivities!

Brunch Buffet to Delight Every Palate

After the egg hunts, head over to our Easter Brunch Buffet, where an array of mouthwatering dishes await. From fresh salads and seasonal favorites to indulgent desserts, there’s something to please every taste. The buffet will be available from 11am to 3pm, offering plenty of time to gather your loved ones for a leisurely meal. We’ve made it easy to reserve your spot through OpenTable—simply choose your preferred time and get ready for a delightful dining experience.

Albaca. Image courtesy of Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Fun-Filled Activities for the Whole Family

In addition to the Easter Egg Hunts and Brunch, we’ve planned a variety of fun-filled activities throughout the day to keep everyone entertained. Here’s a look at the exciting schedule:

  • 12pm – Fiona Meet & Greet: Say hello to Fiona, our friendly mascot, who will be greeting guests and taking photos with families.
Fiona the flamingo. Image courtesy of Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa
  • 12–1pm – Cookie Decorating: Get creative with the kids as you decorate delicious cookies, perfect for taking home as a sweet treat or enjoying on the spot.
  • 1:30–2:30pm – Easter Bingo: Enjoy a friendly game of Easter-themed bingo with chances to win festive prizes. It’s a fun and interactive way for the whole family to participate!
  • 3–4pm – Face Painting: Watch the kids transform into bunnies, butterflies, and more with the help of our talented face painters.
  • 4:30–5:30pm – Bird Houses: End the day with a crafty session creating personalized birdhouses, a keepsake that will brighten up your home or garden.

These activities, alongside the Easter Egg Hunts and brunch, will ensure your family has an unforgettable Easter at the Coronado Island Marriott.

Looking Ahead to Mother’s Day

While you’re here for Easter, don’t forget to check out our website for exciting Mother’s Day offerings! Treat mom to a special celebration with exclusive brunches, spa packages, and more. We’re committed to making every occasion memorable, and Mother’s Day is no exception!

Whether you’re celebrating Easter with us or planning ahead for Mother’s Day, the Coronado Island Marriott offers the perfect setting for family fun, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences. We look forward to celebrating with you!

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado

Community News

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Business

Lisa’s Boutique: Three Generations and a Rebrand

Business

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Entertainment

CIFF Presents Hitchcock Charmer, “To Catch a Thief” (1955) on March 26

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Tennis Grand Slam Champ and Rising ATP Stars Receive 2025 BNP Paribas Open Wild Cards

Community

Ditch the Treadmill—These 2025 Fitness Trends Are Changing the Game in San Diego

People

Navigating Memory Care in Coronado: A Personal Journey

Sports

Australian Open Champion Madison Keys, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Headline 2025 Eisenhower Cup

Sports

BNP Paribas Open Adds Trio of New Partners to Lineup for Pro Tennis Tournament

Business

How Are Coronado Businesses Using AI to Stay Profitable? The Answer Might Surprise You

More Local News

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado

Business

Plaque Honoring Coronado Advocates of Vietnam POWs Moves Forward

City of Coronado

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

Crime

Beyond Beauty: Salon On First Tackles Loneliness Epidemic

Community News

Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado