A Celebration of Coronado’s Architectural Gems: The 2025 GEM Awards Shine

The Coronado Historical Association’s 2025 GEM Awards Dinner Ceremony was a resounding success, celebrating the dedication and passion of homeowners who have lovingly preserved our island’s architectural treasures. The event, held on Thursday, March 27 in the Nautilus Room, brought together community members, history enthusiasts, and preservation champions for an evening of celebration and recognition.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the GEM Awards, honoring homeowners who have gone the extra mile in preserving Coronado’s unique architectural heritage. Kathleen and Jim Stengel, chairs of this year’s GEM Awards and former nominees themselves, eloquently presented the awards, sharing the remarkable stories behind each nominated home.

The 2025 GEM Award recipients were:

1043 Ocean Boulevard: For the meticulous restoration of this magnificent Italian Renaissance Revival home, originally built for John D. Spreckels.

555 Alameda Boulevard: For the loving restoration of this delightful English cottage, a rare Storybook Tudor home.

The event also featured inspiring presentations from Coronado history legends Nancy Cobb and Gerry MacCartee, who shared their insights into the island’s rich past, reminding us of the importance of preserving our architectural legacy.

‘The GEM Awards are a testament to the dedication of our community in preserving Coronado’s unique character,’ said Jenna McIntosh, CHA President. ‘We are deeply grateful to Kathleen and Jim Stengel, Nancy Cobb, Gerry MacCartee, and all the homeowners who have contributed to safeguarding our architectural heritage. This event offered a unique opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our members and supporters.’

The evening also included a successful ‘Raise the Paddle’ initiative, where attendees generously contributed to support the Coronado Historical Association’s preservation efforts and educational programs.

The Coronado Historical Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, donors, volunteers, and sponsors who made the 2025 GEM Awards an immense success. Their contributions will ensure that Coronado’s architectural heritage shines brightly for generations to come.

For more information about the Coronado Historical Association or to make a donation, visit www.coronadohistory.org/.





