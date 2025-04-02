Thursday, April 3, 2025
Community NewsHistory

A Celebration of Coronado’s Architectural Gems: The 2025 GEM Awards Shine

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association’s 2025 GEM Awards Dinner Ceremony was a resounding success, celebrating the dedication and passion of homeowners who have lovingly preserved our island’s architectural treasures. The event, held on Thursday, March 27 in the Nautilus Room, brought together community members, history enthusiasts, and preservation champions for an evening of celebration and recognition.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the GEM Awards, honoring homeowners who have gone the extra mile in preserving Coronado’s unique architectural heritage. Kathleen and Jim Stengel, chairs of this year’s GEM Awards and former nominees themselves, eloquently presented the awards, sharing the remarkable stories behind each nominated home.

The 2025 GEM Award recipients were:

1043 Ocean Boulevard: For the meticulous restoration of this magnificent Italian Renaissance Revival home, originally built for John D. Spreckels.

555 Alameda Boulevard: For the loving restoration of this delightful English cottage, a rare Storybook Tudor home.

The event also featured inspiring presentations from Coronado history legends Nancy Cobb and Gerry MacCartee, who shared their insights into the island’s rich past, reminding us of the importance of preserving our architectural legacy.

‘The GEM Awards are a testament to the dedication of our community in preserving Coronado’s unique character,’ said Jenna McIntosh, CHA President. ‘We are deeply grateful to Kathleen and Jim Stengel, Nancy Cobb, Gerry MacCartee, and all the homeowners who have contributed to safeguarding our architectural heritage. This event offered a unique opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our members and supporters.’

The evening also included a successful ‘Raise the Paddle’ initiative, where attendees generously contributed to support the Coronado Historical Association’s preservation efforts and educational programs.

The Coronado Historical Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, donors, volunteers, and sponsors who made the 2025 GEM Awards an immense success. Their contributions will ensure that Coronado’s architectural heritage shines brightly for generations to come.

For more information about the Coronado Historical Association or to make a donation, visit www.coronadohistory.org/.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Hollywood is Coming to San Diego

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 20-26, 2025

Community News

Beyond Beauty: Salon On First Tackles Loneliness Epidemic

Community News

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Community News

Explore Coronado’s Remarkable Trees on a Guided Walking Tour

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Architectural Heritage: The 2025 GEM Nominees

Education

Historical Association to Host Midway Docent Speakers 

History

Flying Marine One: A Captivating Kickoff to the Spring Wine & Lecture Series

Community News

GEM Award Nominations Closing Soon: Time is Running Out to Honor Preservation Champions

Community News

GEM Award Nominations – Honoring Those Who Go The Extra Mile

Community News

Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del, CHA Presents Family-Friendly Lecture

More Local News

Plaque Honoring Coronado Advocates of Vietnam POWs Moves Forward

City of Coronado

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

Crime

Beyond Beauty: Salon On First Tackles Loneliness Epidemic

Community News

Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

Obituaries

Friends of the Coronado Library Hosts 53rd Annual Spring Book Fair – A One Day Community Event

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Plaque Honoring Coronado Advocates of Vietnam POWs Moves Forward