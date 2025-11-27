Thursday, November 27, 2025
Special Virtual Lecture: Doug Hegdahl’s Amazing Vietnam War Story

The Coronado Public Library and the Coronado Historical Association invite you to a fascinating virtual event on Wednesday, December 3, featuring acclaimed journalist and historian Marc Leepson. Leepson will discuss his best-selling book, The Unlikely War Hero: A Vietnam War POW’s Story of Courage and Resilience in the Hanoi Hilton, which tells the amazing true story of Doug Hegdahl.

Hegdahl, a San Diego resident, holds a unique place in Vietnam War history: he was the youngest and lowest-ranking POW captured in North Vietnam and held in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.” His story of resourcefulness, resilience, and quiet heroism during captivity is one that continues to inspire.

This virtual talk offers a special opportunity to hear the narrative behind The Unlikely War Hero, shedding light on the extraordinary actions of an ordinary young man. Doug Hegdahl’s time in the Hanoi Hilton is a powerful testament to the human spirit in the face of immense adversity.

Marc Leepson is a highly respected journalist and historian, and the author of eleven books, including four biographies. He is well-known for his meticulous research and engaging writing style, which he has applied to the compelling life of Doug Hegdahl.

A former staff writer for Congressional Quarterly in Washington, D.C., Leepson has written for numerous publications, including the Encyclopedia Britannica. His expertise has led to many radio and television appearances, including on The Today Show, Discovery Channel, The History Channel, and NPR’s All Things Considered.

Leepson’s personal connection to military history is strong; he served in the U.S. Army from 1967-69, including a year in the Vietnam War, before earning his Master’s Degree in history from George Washington University. Today, he continues to serve as Senior Writer, Arts Editor, and columnist for The VVA Veteran, the magazine published by Vietnam Veterans of America.

Registration is required to attend this virtual event. Please register for the Zoom link on the Coronado Public Library’s website: coronadolibrary.org.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

