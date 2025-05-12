Celebrating Historic Preservation Month

Since its founding in 1969, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) has championed Coronado’s unique character through initiatives that celebrate its historic homes and architecture. These efforts range from saving significant structures like the Windsor Cottage from demolition to annual events such as the GEM Award Ceremony and the Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour. Additionally, CHA’s bi-monthly Heritage Bulletin reaches over 4,000 individuals, further demonstrating its commitment to historic preservation. This focus is central to CHA’s mission of embodying Coronado’s historic small-town charm, which is evident throughout the community’s residential and commercial architecture and overall historic landscape.

Each May, CHA proudly spearheads the local recognition of Coronado’s history and preservation by celebrating National Preservation Month with a month-long series of events. This nationwide celebration of unique heritage kicked off last week when Mayor John Duncan presented a proclamation for National Preservation Month to CHA’s Curator of Collections, Vickie Stone, at the City Council meeting. Festivities continued this past Sunday with the treasured community tradition of the Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour.

Preservation Month is far from over, culminating in the annual Preservation Symposium on Thursday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in CHA’s Lecture Hall at 1100 Orange Avenue. This annual symposium is a collaborative effort between the Coronado Historical Association, the City of Coronado, and Coronado MainStreet. This year’s program is generously sponsored by the Coronado Community Foundation, whose philanthropic priorities include community enhancement and preservation.

The Symposium program will feature a presentation by City Planners Tricia Olsen and Emily Peña, who will outline the City’s approach to historic preservation. In conjunction with CHA’s summer exhibit, “The Jewel In Coronado’s Crown: Over a Century of Historic Preservation at the Hotel del Coronado,” the keynote speaker for this year’s Symposium is Elsa Sevilla, host of KPBS’s Historic Places.

Elsa will share her approach to incorporating history into engaging media. The latest installment of her series steps inside the legendary Hotel del Coronado, a National Historic Monument currently undergoing a stunning transformation. Attendees will discover the secrets, craftsmanship, and untold stories behind the restoration of this iconic landmark. From its Victorian grandeur to modern-day elegance, Elsa will discuss bringing history to life through this captivating series.

CHA’s exhibit, “The Jewel In Coronado’s Crown,” will open to the public on Friday, May 15. Building upon Elsa’s insightful look into the recent restoration of the Hotel del Coronado, the exhibit will explore the hotel’s adaptation to evolving styles, tastes, and travel trends throughout its 137-year history. Through stories of restoration, the exhibit will highlight how both past and present community preservation efforts continue to shape The Del’s enduring legacy for all to appreciate. Attendees of the Preservation Symposium will enjoy an exclusive sneak peek of this exhibit.

Join Coronado MainStreet, the Historical Association, and the City of Coronado for the Preservation Symposium, sponsored by the Coronado Community Foundation, as we celebrate preservation in our community. Tickets for the Preservation Symposium are available at coronadohistory.org.





