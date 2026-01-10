A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is proud to announce the return of the island’s most prestigious architectural event: the 2026 GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Awards. Scheduled for Tuesday, February 24 at the Nautilus Room, this signature dinner and awards ceremony celebrates the homeowners, architects, and preservationists who choose restoration over demolition, ensuring Coronado’s historic charm remains vibrant for generations to come.

Established in 2013, the GEM Awards have become a cornerstone of the Coronado community. The awards recognize extraordinary stewardship of the island’s unique architectural history—ranging from meticulously restored Victorian landmarks to the preservation of iconic mid-century modern “gems.”

“The GEM Awards continue to grow in profile and impact each year,” says Jenna McIntosh, CHA President. “It is a powerful platform that honors the people who keep our history alive and underscores the importance of preservation in maintaining our community’s character.”

The 2026 ceremony promises to be an evening of community spirit and architectural appreciation. Highlights of the event include an elegant dinner and the highly anticipated awards presentation, showcasing this year’s finalists who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to historical integrity.

For those looking for an enhanced experience, the VIP Reception (beginning at 5 pm) offers an exclusive “Meet the Nominees” opportunity and a signature commemorative cocktail before the main program begins at 5:30 pm.

Ticket information

Tickets are now officially on sale to the public:

Dinner Ticket: $150

VIP Reception & Dinner Ticket: $200

Table for 8 (Includes VIP Reception): $1,500

Community members are encouraged to secure their spots early, as this event traditionally sells out. Tickets can be purchased at coronadohistory.org/tickets/gem.

Partnering for preservation: Sponsorship opportunities

As the CHA’s primary annual fundraiser, the GEM Awards rely on the generosity of local businesses and families. Following the record-breaking success of 2025 — which saw over $70,000 raised for vital programs — CHA is looking for partners to help reach new heights in 2026.

Sponsorship tiers offer high-visibility exposure for businesses, including:

Presenting Sponsor ($10,000): Exclusive title naming rights and premium table for eight.

Award Sponsor ($3,000): A unique opportunity to join the CHA Chair on stage to present an award category.

Preservation Partner ($1,000): Digital and print recognition for your commitment to the community.

The deadline for sponsor commitments to be included in printed materials is January 15.

Join the celebration

Be part of a treasured Coronado tradition. Whether you are a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or a resident who loves the look and feel of our streets, the GEM Awards is the night to celebrate what makes Coronado home.

For more information on the event, nominations, or sponsorship packages, please contact Christine Stokes at 619-435-7242 or visit coronadohistory.org/tickets/gem.

Event Details at a Glance:

What: 2026 GEM Awards Ceremony

When: Tuesday, February 24 | VIP at 5 pm, Main Event at 5:30 pm

Where: Nautilus Room, 1845 Strand Way, Coronado

Tickets/Sponsorships: Available now at coronadohistory.org/tickets/gem.





