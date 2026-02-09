Monday, February 9, 2026
EducationHistory

How Coronado shaped San Diego’s greatest philanthropist: Ellen Browning Scripps

2 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association


On Thursday, Feb. 19, the Coronado Historical Association will host historian Molly McClain, PhD, for a lecture exploring the remarkable life of Ellen Browning Scripps. As one of San Diego’s most influential philanthropists, Scripps’ extraordinary generosity shaped the region’s cultural and scientific landscape throughout the early twentieth century.

Photo of Ellen Browning Scripps on the cover of Time Magazine

The presentation, titled “From Coronado to La Jolla: Ellen Browning Scripps’ Vision for the Coast,” examines the life of a woman who gave away the equivalent of $100 million in today’s currency. Her landmark gifts established the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Scripps Memorial Hospital, and Scripps College. In 1926, her vast philanthropic achievements even earned her a spot on the cover of Time Magazine.

Our guest speaker, Molly McClain, is a professor of history at the University of San Diego and a ninth-generation San Diegan. She authored the definitive 2017 biography, Ellen Browning Scripps: New Money and American Philanthropy.

Of particular interest to our local audience, the lecture will illuminate Scripps’ early experiences in Coronado after she arrived in 1890. Dr. McClain will explain how this formative time on our island influenced Scripps’ later vision to develop La Jolla as a health resort that could rival Coronado itself, an effort that profoundly influenced the coastal enclave we know today.

The presentation will also examine Scripps’ close working relationship with renowned architect Irving J. Gill, who designed many of Coronado’s early homes. Beyond her legacy of giving, Scripps carved out a remarkable career as a journalist. Working alongside her brothers to build a newspaper empire, she demonstrated that women could be formidable forces in journalism and business during an era when such opportunities were rare.

Dr. McClain will also address broader themes regarding women’s leadership in philanthropy, a tradition that continues to shape American society today. By examining Scripps’ social advocacy and strategic approach to giving, the lecture offers insights that remain relevant to contemporary discussions about wealth, responsibility, and community impact.

A distinguished scholar, Dr. McClain holds a PhD from Yale University and has received USD’s University Professorship and the Davies Award for Faculty Achievement. She served as editor of The Journal of San Diego History for over a decade and recently led the successful 2024 designation of the La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.

This lecture offers a rare opportunity to discover the pioneering journalist and community builder behind the institutions that still bear her name. The Coronado Historical Association museum is located at 1100 Orange Avenue. Tickets and information are available at coronadohistory.org or by calling 619-435-7242. CHA is proud to partner with Anaya Vineyards as our official wine sponsor for all community events. Founded in 1944, Anaya Vineyards produces premium estate-grown wines that celebrate heritage and tradition. Led by Gerardo Espinosa, whose background in architectural design informs his meticulous approach to winemaking, Anaya wines are the perfect accompaniment to our celebrations of Coronado’s history. Salud!



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Basic Aid funding is “now a reality,” and CMS Principal challenges perception of bullying

History

San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

City of Coronado

CHS junior Ella Mathis selected as intern to Councilmember Amy Steward

Community News

A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Wine & Lecture: Coronado’s Owners Before the Beach Company

Education

School board names new officers, honors former trustee, talks safety and cell phones

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Special Virtual Lecture: Doug Hegdahl’s Amazing Vietnam War Story

History

Heartfelt Tribute to Sponsors, Homeowners, and Volunteers: Celebrating the Success of 2025 Coronado Historical Association Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour

Community News

Celebrating Historic Preservation Month

Community News

Mother’s Day Art Auction to Benefit the Coronado Historical Association

Community News

CHA to Hold Community Collecting Days: Coronado Lawn Bowling History

History

Witness History in the Making: Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Update at Coronado Historical Association

More Local News

A new scoop on Orange Ave: Salt & Straw opening this spring

Business

Outpouring of support after Hotel Del orders Sandcastle Man to leave beach

People

Vintage Coronado painting finds its way home

People

Firecrackers, feasts, and fresh starts: Celebrating Vietnamese New Year

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Real Estate: January 2026 Coronado market update