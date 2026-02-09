How Coronado shaped San Diego’s greatest philanthropist: Ellen Browning Scripps



On Thursday, Feb. 19, the Coronado Historical Association will host historian Molly McClain, PhD, for a lecture exploring the remarkable life of Ellen Browning Scripps. As one of San Diego’s most influential philanthropists, Scripps’ extraordinary generosity shaped the region’s cultural and scientific landscape throughout the early twentieth century.

The presentation, titled “From Coronado to La Jolla: Ellen Browning Scripps’ Vision for the Coast,” examines the life of a woman who gave away the equivalent of $100 million in today’s currency. Her landmark gifts established the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Scripps Memorial Hospital, and Scripps College. In 1926, her vast philanthropic achievements even earned her a spot on the cover of Time Magazine.

Our guest speaker, Molly McClain, is a professor of history at the University of San Diego and a ninth-generation San Diegan. She authored the definitive 2017 biography, Ellen Browning Scripps: New Money and American Philanthropy.

Of particular interest to our local audience, the lecture will illuminate Scripps’ early experiences in Coronado after she arrived in 1890. Dr. McClain will explain how this formative time on our island influenced Scripps’ later vision to develop La Jolla as a health resort that could rival Coronado itself, an effort that profoundly influenced the coastal enclave we know today.

The presentation will also examine Scripps’ close working relationship with renowned architect Irving J. Gill, who designed many of Coronado’s early homes. Beyond her legacy of giving, Scripps carved out a remarkable career as a journalist. Working alongside her brothers to build a newspaper empire, she demonstrated that women could be formidable forces in journalism and business during an era when such opportunities were rare.

Dr. McClain will also address broader themes regarding women’s leadership in philanthropy, a tradition that continues to shape American society today. By examining Scripps’ social advocacy and strategic approach to giving, the lecture offers insights that remain relevant to contemporary discussions about wealth, responsibility, and community impact.

A distinguished scholar, Dr. McClain holds a PhD from Yale University and has received USD’s University Professorship and the Davies Award for Faculty Achievement. She served as editor of The Journal of San Diego History for over a decade and recently led the successful 2024 designation of the La Jolla Park Coastal Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places.

This lecture offers a rare opportunity to discover the pioneering journalist and community builder behind the institutions that still bear her name. The Coronado Historical Association museum is located at 1100 Orange Avenue. Tickets and information are available at coronadohistory.org or by calling 619-435-7242.






