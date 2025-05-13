Tuesday, May 13, 2025
HistoryPeople

Heartfelt Tribute to Sponsors, Homeowners, and Volunteers: Celebrating the Success of 2025 Coronado Historical Association Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is extending a warm and heartfelt thank you to the incredible sponsors, generous homeowners, and dedicated volunteers who made the 2025 Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour an extraordinary success. The event, held on Sunday, was a testament to the collective effort of the community in preserving Coronado’s rich historical heritage.

Thank you to the McColl O’Brien Family for chairing this year’s home tour!

With the aim of fostering an appreciation for the city’s historical significance, CHA meticulously organized the annual Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour. This cherished tradition has become a staple in Coronado’s calendar, offering a unique glimpse into the architectural wonders and stories woven within Coronado’s historical homes.

First and foremost, CHA expresses its deepest gratitude to the homeowners who graciously opened their doors to the public. Their willingness to share their cherished spaces allowed tour attendees to step back in time and experience the elegance and charm of Coronado’s architectural past. Their dedication to preserving these historical homes ensures that Coronado’s heritage remains vibrant.

Furthermore, the sponsors whose generous contributions enabled the event’s success deserve special recognition. Their unwavering support underscores the significance of preserving Coronado’s cultural legacy. 

Equally praiseworthy are the Home Tour Committee, Mary Farley, Beth Fleming, and Robin Siara, and the volunteers who selflessly dedicated their time and energy on Mother’s Day to the event. From organizing logistics to guiding visitors through the homes, their commitment to creating an unforgettable experience was evident in every aspect of the tour. Their enthusiasm and passion for history resonated with attendees and played a crucial role in making the Historic Home Tour a resounding success.

CHA recognizes that the success of such an event is only possible through the collective efforts of the community. It is through the collaboration of sponsors, homeowners, and volunteers that the city’s historical significance is celebrated and preserved, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike. By showcasing Coronado’s architectural gems and captivating stories, the Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour fosters a deep appreciation for Coronado’s unique heritage. It strengthens community bonds and reminds us all of the importance of cherishing our history as we build towards the future. Thank you to all!



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Celebrating Historic Preservation Month

People

CoSA’s “Cabaret” Named Top Five Musical of the Season by Broadway San Diego

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Crystal Cazares

Business

Bungalow 56 Founders to Open New Retail Space in the Heart of Coronado

People

National Charity League, Del Sol Chapter, Celebrates Graduating Seniors at Annual Senior Recognition Event

People

Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament A Resounding Success

MORE FROM AUTHOR

History

Witness History in the Making: Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Update at Coronado Historical Association

Community News

A Celebration of Coronado’s Architectural Gems: The 2025 GEM Awards Shine

History

2025 GEM Awards Dinner: GEM Nominees Continued …

Entertainment

Reevaluate the Historic Lindbergh Kidnapping at CHA’s Upcoming Wine & Lecture

Community News

2025 GEM Awards Dinner: GEM Nominees

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Architectural Heritage: The 2025 GEM Nominees

More Local News

Parakeet Cafe & Juicery: Strategic Consolidation

Business

The Deli Case at Garage Buona Forchetta, and Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Sandwich

Dining

Bungalow 56 Founders to Open New Retail Space in the Heart of Coronado

Business

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado May Follow

City of Coronado

Coronado Middle School Robotics Wins Big at Spring Showdown

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Swimmers Compete in CIF Div 2 Championships, Two Advance to...