Heartfelt Tribute to Sponsors, Homeowners, and Volunteers: Celebrating the Success of 2025 Coronado Historical Association Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is extending a warm and heartfelt thank you to the incredible sponsors, generous homeowners, and dedicated volunteers who made the 2025 Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour an extraordinary success. The event, held on Sunday, was a testament to the collective effort of the community in preserving Coronado’s rich historical heritage.

With the aim of fostering an appreciation for the city’s historical significance, CHA meticulously organized the annual Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour. This cherished tradition has become a staple in Coronado’s calendar, offering a unique glimpse into the architectural wonders and stories woven within Coronado’s historical homes.

First and foremost, CHA expresses its deepest gratitude to the homeowners who graciously opened their doors to the public. Their willingness to share their cherished spaces allowed tour attendees to step back in time and experience the elegance and charm of Coronado’s architectural past. Their dedication to preserving these historical homes ensures that Coronado’s heritage remains vibrant.

Furthermore, the sponsors whose generous contributions enabled the event’s success deserve special recognition. Their unwavering support underscores the significance of preserving Coronado’s cultural legacy.

Equally praiseworthy are the Home Tour Committee, Mary Farley, Beth Fleming, and Robin Siara, and the volunteers who selflessly dedicated their time and energy on Mother’s Day to the event. From organizing logistics to guiding visitors through the homes, their commitment to creating an unforgettable experience was evident in every aspect of the tour. Their enthusiasm and passion for history resonated with attendees and played a crucial role in making the Historic Home Tour a resounding success.

CHA recognizes that the success of such an event is only possible through the collective efforts of the community. It is through the collaboration of sponsors, homeowners, and volunteers that the city’s historical significance is celebrated and preserved, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike. By showcasing Coronado’s architectural gems and captivating stories, the Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour fosters a deep appreciation for Coronado’s unique heritage. It strengthens community bonds and reminds us all of the importance of cherishing our history as we build towards the future. Thank you to all!





