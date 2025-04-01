“ONCE” Extended Again at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb’s Players Theatre announced that it is extending its run of the musical hit “ONCE” again, now through April 26. The production won the SAN DIEGO CRITICS CIRCLE Award for OUTSTANDING MUSICAL 2018 and enjoyed several extensions that year. The show is a gorgeous and rousing Irish musical of love, hope and community, and was winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Artistic Director Robert Smyth shared, “This is an adventurous time to run a not-for-profit professional theater company. So when a show like ONCE comes along receiving loud praise and cheers from audiences and theater writers, you’d best take advantage of it. That’s why we are extending its run in two week blocks at a time.”

Director – Kerry Meads

Choreographer – Colleen Kollar Smith

Musical Director – G. Scott Lacy

Cast of Singers, Actors, Musicians:

Abigail Alwein, Angela Chatelain Avila, Kent Brisby, Michael Louis Cusimano, Vanessa Dinning, Charles Evans Jr., Manny Fernandes, Caitie

Grady, Morgan Hollingsworth, James McHale, David Rumley, Arusi Santi, Deborah Gilmour Smyth with Gia Glenn, Iris Manter and Sloane Viora in rotation as the young Ivanka.

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Producer – Robert Smyth

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans. Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5–17), and Young Adults (18–34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.





