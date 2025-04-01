Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Stage

“ONCE” Extended Again at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb’s Players Theatre announced that it is extending its run of the musical hit “ONCE” again, now through April 26. The production won the SAN DIEGO CRITICS CIRCLE Award for OUTSTANDING MUSICAL 2018 and enjoyed several extensions that year. The show is a gorgeous and rousing Irish musical of love, hope and community, and was winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Artistic Director Robert Smyth shared, “This is an adventurous time to run a not-for-profit professional theater company. So when a show like ONCE comes along receiving loud praise and cheers from audiences and theater writers, you’d best take advantage of it. That’s why we are extending its run in two week blocks at a time.”

"ONCE" Showcases Multi-talented Cast at Lamb's Players Theatre

Director – Kerry Meads
Choreographer – Colleen Kollar Smith
Musical Director – G. Scott Lacy

Cast of Singers, Actors, Musicians:
Abigail Alwein, Angela Chatelain Avila, Kent Brisby, Michael Louis Cusimano, Vanessa Dinning, Charles Evans Jr., Manny Fernandes, Caitie
Grady, Morgan Hollingsworth, James McHale, David Rumley, Arusi Santi, Deborah Gilmour Smyth with Gia Glenn, Iris Manter and Sloane Viora in rotation as the young Ivanka.

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2
Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Producer – Robert Smyth

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans. Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5–17), and Young Adults (18–34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

