“ONCE” Showcases Multi-talented Cast at Lamb’s Players Theatre

I never expected to find myself in Belfast in Coronado, but Lamb’s Players Theatre pulled it off with their production of “ONCE.” Last Saturday’s showing was a standout, with a pre-show featuring lively Irish music and a clever set design that incorporated a fully functional bar serving up Guinness and good cheer. While it’s actually the second time for “ONCE” to grace the island’s stage (with the original 13-strong cast from 2018!), it feels like a fresh choice to launch the 2025 season.

Based on a film of the same name, “ONCE” follows two down-on-their-luck musicians whose chance meeting shifts the course of their lives. Thanks to a dedicated and multi-talented cast, though, it doesn’t watch like a Hallmark Christmas movie. (It listens even better, too, with accents perfected by a dialect coach and instruments from the concertina to the mandolin.)

“ONCE” is the fated story of guy meets girl: Guy is an angsty Irishman whose heartache is dulled by a job fixing Hoovers, and Girl is a Czech immigrant and young mother whose feisty spirit reignites him. Girl encourages Guy to share his gift with the world rather than hide away in his father’s house, and the two spend a magical week writing and recording an album alongside Girl’s rambunctious roommates. While it’s clear the two share a profound connection, it’s a bittersweet one that reminds the audience of love both found and lost. What unfolds you’ll have to snag a ticket to see.

“ONCE” couldn’t come so highly recommended without the actor-musicians who bring it to life: leads Michael Louis Cusimano and Caitie Grady move seamlessly from strangers to confidants. Arusi Santi is an expert with comedic timing and Kent Brisby will have you dabbing at the corners of your eyes. Down to the backstage creative team, the whole production is so truly thoughtful that even non-playgoers will be raving about this show more than once.

Run Time: 2 hours & 15 minutes

Main Cast: Abigail Grace Allwein, Angela Chatelain Avila, Kent Brisby, Michael Louis Cusimano, Vanessa Dinning, Charles Evans Jr., Manny Fernandes, Gia Glenn, Caitie Grady, Morgan Hollingsworth, Iris Manter, James Michael McHale, David Rumley, Arusi Santi, Deborah Gilmour Smyth

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado





