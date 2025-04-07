Monday, April 7, 2025
Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Caroline Minchella
Coronado Unit members, along with supporter Chris Foote of Coronado Fitness Club, presenting a $105,000 check to Lauren Hennein, Chief of Ophthalmology, this February.

The Coronado Auxiliary Unit for Rady Children’s Hospital has emerged as a testament to the power of community and a rewarding way to give back on the island. With passionate members like Megan West and Sarah Kimball leading the way, the group continues to make a significant impact on Rady Children’s Hospital, providing crucial support for the most vulnerable children in San Diego. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Megan, now in her third season as Unit Co-Chair alongside Sarah, to learn more about their impactful work and how community members can become involved.

Megan was born and raised in Coronado, and her personal journey with Rady Children’s Hospital began long before she became involved with the Auxiliary. As a mother of four, including twins who spent time in the NICU, Megan was familiar with the hospital’s compassionate care. Her children’s experiences—whether a broken nose, asthma flare-ups, surgery, even swallowing a battery—led her to seek an avenue to pay it forward. “The Auxiliary is special to me because it’s a way to give back to a place that’s been there for us through so many critical moments,” Megan said. “I wanted to find a way to honor that without overextending myself. And I’ve been able to do that with this amazing group of people.”

Coronado Unit members passing out cookies and saying thank you to customers at Jersey Mike’s on this year’s Day of Giving.

During a season that runs from September to May, Megan and Sarah facilitate with the Coronado members to plan, fundraise, and carry out essential tasks such as the annual Turkey Trot. They also attend monthly meetings with other leaders and the Unit Council, which governs all auxiliaries; these meetings are essential to maintaining collaboration among the various auxiliaries in the county.

One of their key activities is fundraising. In the past, the group has organized events such as a Wine Auction, Summer Soirée, and the annual Turkey Trot (a massive endeavor that channels funds directly to the hospital). Each year, the money raised is designated to a specific unit within Rady’s, depending on the hospital’s priorities.

In addition, the Auxiliary organizes other community initiatives, such as the Clothes Closet and Brown Bags. The Clothes Closet provides clothing for families in need in the emergency room, in the event their own clothes are soiled. From newborns to adults, the Auxiliary collects and donates items, ensuring that no patient or family has to worry about basic needs in unexpected situations.

“The Clothes Closet is something I’ve personally seen the benefits of, and it’s such a beautiful sentiment. Everyone in this community is so giving,” Megan explained. “We do our best to make sure that everything we do directly supports the families who need it most.”

That’s where the Brown Bags come in too. Volunteers “fill bags with snacks for families who find themselves at Rady Children’s in urgent situations. They cater to different dietary needs and are a simple way to show care and comfort during what can be a very stressful situation,” says Megan.

Most recently, the Auxiliary participated in a Day of Giving in partnership with Jersey Mike’s. On March 29, 100% of sales from Jersey Mike’s locations in San Diego County went directly to Rady Children’s Hospital. The Coronado Unit showed up to support the initiative by handing out cookies and educating the community about the importance of the day. Last year’s Day of Giving raised over $600,000 for the hospital, and while the total for this year is still pending, the event continues to be integral for the Auxiliary’s efforts. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support we receive from Jersey Mike’s,” Megan shared. “Their commitment makes all the difference.”

“Our Unit is small but scrappy and mighty. We have 41 active members on the roster, but about 14 who carry a lot of the work. Everything we do is about showing these kids and their families they’re not alone. Seeing our direct impact makes it that much more meaningful to be a part,” says Megan.

How to Get Involved

The Coronado Auxiliary Unit welcomes all members of the community to join their efforts. 30-minute coffee meetings are held monthly at Buona Forchetta, typically on the third Monday of the month. “We welcome everyone to these meetings. Of course, some members seek out working with the Auxiliary based on personal ties, but you definitely don’t need a correlation to Rady’s or healthcare to join us.” The next meeting is scheduled for April 22 at 8:30 a.m.

For those interested in supporting the Auxiliary’s work, you can find more information on their Instagram @rcha_coronado and on the Rady Children’s website.

 



Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a "transplant", Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for "The Coronado Times"; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, "The Islander Times"; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for "The Coronado Times."

