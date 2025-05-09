Bungalow 56 Founders to Open New Retail Space in the Heart of Coronado

After more than a decade in business and 26 years of friendship, Karyn Molina and Jessica Nicolls—the kindred creators behind Bungalow 56—are stepping into a new season. Already adored for their timeless aesthetic and clean-lined style, the interior design firm duo will open doors to a full-fledged retail location at 1158 Orange Avenue, starting with their soft opening Saturday, May 10.

The long-awaited expansion follows two years at their previous showroom on B Avenue, a by-appointment-only space that served as a refresher during a time of personal transitions for both women. “There was a wedding and a honeymoon, a home renovation, the loss of a loved one—all happening while trying to keep the business going,” Karyn shared. “That space gave us room to catch our breath for a minute.”

But when a storefront became available next to their close friends Jori Fentiman of Seaside Papery; mother-daughter duo Alexa and Irma of PARIS + ME Boutique; and Mary Ann Berta of La Mer, they knew “the stars had aligned. We got four calls before the sign even went up that it was for lease!” The space was previously occupied for 33 consecutive years and though it needed “some cosmetic updates,” it’s a rare gem in Coronado’s competitive real estate market. “We’d been on the waitlist with this landlord for years,” Karyn said. “We’d gotten outbid on four other spaces in the last two years, so when we got the call, we had to get our ducks in a row fast—funding, planning, everything in about a week. It was a mad dash but it’ll be a great marriage of stores there.”

After an intense six weeks of preparation, Karyn and Jessica are nearly ready to throw open their door to the community. Their families have even pitched in: Jessica’s husband Kraig of Nicolls Construction handled a majority of the construction for the cosmetic remodel and the building signage; her daughter Hadley handcrafted a line drawing of their storefront for the official announcement; and Karyn’s husband Tony moonlighted as their finish contractor and painter. “Everyone is busy so we’re at the whim of different schedules, but it’s all worth it: we’ve focused on really trying to showcase all of the partnerships we have. We’re using our favorite brand of flooring, our cabinet maker is doing a built-in, our marble fabricator is doing the marble top for our cash wrap, and we have eight large, beautiful seagrass and brass pendants going in the store.”

“Jessica’s always done our social media and website. My background from working and managing in retail has been in procurement. As a team, we’re yin and yang—we’ve been best friends for so long that we’re pretty aesthetically aligned. It’s rare we don’t like the same piece.” The new location will be reflective of Bungalow 56’s signature aesthetic: layered neutrals, organic elements, and character pieces like vintage furniture mixed with clean lines. “With the store opening and 13 years of business behind us, though, we did feel like it was time for a refresh: we recently redid our logo and some rebranding to continue to set ourselves apart.”

Store goers can expect a thoughtfully curated retail experience, including exclusive partnerships with Margeaux James of the coronado club and Flamingo Estate—an LA-based brand of garden-based bath & body care, candles, and more (with quite the impressive cult following). Keep an eye on the @b56shop and @bungalow56living Instagrams for news of pop-ups planned throughout the summer too. As a woman-owned small business, Bungalow 56 plans to feature local artisans, jewelry, handbags, and bakers to create a vibrant community hub sure to be cherished on the 1100 block.

Bungalow 56

