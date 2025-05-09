Friday, May 9, 2025
BusinessPeople

Bungalow 56 Founders to Open New Retail Space in the Heart of Coronado

3 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Jessica Nicolls (left) and Karyn Molina (right) of Bungalow 56 have announced the opening of a new retail storefront in the heart of Coronado this May: “We said, ‘If all the stars align, we’ll sign this lease’—and they did. When one door closes, it’s so true that the right one opens,” said Molina. Image: Instagram (@bungalow56living)

After more than a decade in business and 26 years of friendship, Karyn Molina and Jessica Nicolls—the kindred creators behind Bungalow 56—are stepping into a new season. Already adored for their timeless aesthetic and clean-lined style, the interior design firm duo will open doors to a full-fledged retail location at 1158 Orange Avenue, starting with their soft opening Saturday, May 10.

The long-awaited expansion follows two years at their previous showroom on B Avenue, a by-appointment-only space that served as a refresher during a time of personal transitions for both women. “There was a wedding and a honeymoon, a home renovation, the loss of a loved one—all happening while trying to keep the business going,” Karyn shared. “That space gave us room to catch our breath for a minute.”

But when a storefront became available next to their close friends Jori Fentiman of Seaside Papery; mother-daughter duo Alexa and Irma of PARIS + ME Boutique; and Mary Ann Berta of La Mer, they knew “the stars had aligned. We got four calls before the sign even went up that it was for lease!” The space was previously occupied for 33 consecutive years and though it needed “some cosmetic updates,” it’s a rare gem in Coronado’s competitive real estate market. “We’d been on the waitlist with this landlord for years,” Karyn said. “We’d gotten outbid on four other spaces in the last two years, so when we got the call, we had to get our ducks in a row fast—funding, planning, everything in about a week. It was a mad dash but it’ll be a great marriage of stores there.”

After an intense six weeks of preparation, Karyn and Jessica are nearly ready to throw open their door to the community. Their families have even pitched in: Jessica’s husband Kraig of Nicolls Construction handled a majority of the construction for the cosmetic remodel and the building signage; her daughter Hadley handcrafted a line drawing of their storefront for the official announcement; and Karyn’s husband Tony moonlighted as their finish contractor and painter. “Everyone is busy so we’re at the whim of different schedules, but it’s all worth it: we’ve focused on really trying to showcase all of the partnerships we have. We’re using our favorite brand of flooring, our cabinet maker is doing a built-in, our marble fabricator is doing the marble top for our cash wrap, and we have eight large, beautiful seagrass and brass pendants going in the store.”

“We’ve had a lot of organic growth in the last two years. Since November—maybe since COVID—we’re the busiest we’ve been in a long time. Balancing design jobs on top of getting the store ready has been a challenge, but we’re so grateful for how resilient our business has been through the years.” Still from Bungalow 56’s San Diego Bay project. Image courtesy of Bungalow 56 Design

“Jessica’s always done our social media and website. My background from working and managing in retail has been in procurement. As a team, we’re yin and yang—we’ve been best friends for so long that we’re pretty aesthetically aligned. It’s rare we don’t like the same piece.” The new location will be reflective of Bungalow 56’s signature aesthetic: layered neutrals, organic elements, and character pieces like vintage furniture mixed with clean lines. “With the store opening and 13 years of business behind us, though, we did feel like it was time for a refresh: we recently redid our logo and some rebranding to continue to set ourselves apart.”

Store goers can expect a thoughtfully curated retail experience, including exclusive partnerships with Margeaux James of the coronado club and Flamingo Estate—an LA-based brand of garden-based bath & body care, candles, and more (with quite the impressive cult following). Keep an eye on the @b56shop and @bungalow56living Instagrams for news of pop-ups planned throughout the summer too. As a woman-owned small business, Bungalow 56 plans to feature local artisans, jewelry, handbags, and bakers to create a vibrant community hub sure to be cherished on the 1100 block.

Bungalow 56 announcement, illustrated by Jessica Nicolls’ daughter, Hadley.
Bungalow 56
1158 Orange Avenue



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Saying Goodbye to Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado

People

Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament A Resounding Success

People

PAWS of Coronado Welcomes New Board Chair

Business

Valor App Launches in Coronado – Helping Military Save Money at Local Businesses

Education

Coronado High Senior Receives North Island Credit Union Foundation Scholarship

People

Coronado Bodysurfer to Compete with Team USA at International Bodysurfing Association World Tour Finals

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

Pamela Anderson Shines as “The Last Showgirl”

Movie Reviews

“Nosferatu”: A Chillingly Twisted Love Story

Movie Reviews

“A Complete Unknown” Biopic: “All I Really Want to Do” is Listen to Bob Dylan Now

Movie Reviews

“Anora,” an Unapologetic Rollercoaster

Movie Reviews

“Wicked” is Devilishly Good

Community News

Youth Philanthropy Council to Host St. Nick’s Kicks Dec. 7: Coronado Teens Welcome to Volunteer

More Local News

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado May Follow

City of Coronado

Coronado Middle School Robotics Wins Big at Spring Showdown

Community News

Saying Goodbye to Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado

Business

Pettee and Beppu Advance to Quarterfinals: Senior National Tennis Championships

Sports

Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament A Resounding Success

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado...