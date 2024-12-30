Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Movie Reviews

“A Complete Unknown” Biopic: “All I Really Want to Do” is Listen to Bob Dylan Now

3 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
“A Complete Unknown” is director James Mangold’s second music biopic following “Walk the Line” (2005), which showcases decades of Johnny Cash’s life with a Hollywood gloss. “A Complete Unknown” instead takes a more interpretative approach to chronicling Bob Dylan’s chameleon form from 1961 to 1965.

Subversive and captivating, A Complete Unknown exudes the spirit of Bob Dylan through an unaffected and utterly talented Timothée Chalamet. With an oeuvre that spans billion-dollar franchise Dune and cult-favorite indies like Lady Bird, Chalamet’s portrayal of Dylan seems both out of left field and right in line. He’s elusive, moody, mumble-y — an early version of 1960s Bob Dylan as he began his Mach-speed rise to fame. And while it’s not a historical film, per se, history does play a role. Set in the vibrant music scene of Greenwich Village, A Complete Unknown follows a timeline of tumultuous cultural upheaval and features Dylan’s interactions with 1960s icons Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), Johnny Cash (Boyd Holbrook), Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy), and Pete Seeger (Edward Norton).

Roadblocks to filming (a global pandemic and labor strikes in Hollywood) gave Chalamet five years to study Dylan. He’s the first to admit he started with limited knowledge of the songwriter but soon found faith in “‘the church of Bob’”, as he coins it. This should come as no surprise to fans of Dylan, as he’s managed to remain shrouded in mystery even while in the limelight (and it’s hard to tell if this is contrived or unintended). For Chalamet to find connection to him on a deeper level, it had to be through Dylan’s music and lyricism. So he learned guitar and harmonica, and performed 40+ songs live on set — a feat that could’ve gone awry but instead captured Dylan’s gravelly vocals and persona in expert tempo.

Monica Barbaro and Timothée Chalamet perform as an uncanny (see below) Joan Baez and Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”
The real Joan Baez and Bob Dylan perform during a civil rights rally in 1963. Image courtesy of Rowland Scherman/National Archive/Newsmakers

The onset of the film places 19-year-old Dylan in a New Jersey hospital, where his idol Woody Guthrie is being treated for Huntington’s Disease. With a subtle blend of hesitancy and arrogance, Dylan plays “Song to Woody” in the presence of Guthrie and Pete Seeger, who happens to be visiting as well. Moved by his raw talent, Seeger takes Dylan under his wing and into the heart of the folk music revival.

In what seems like a Gen Z timeline of rapid-fire TikTok fame, Dylan falls in love with Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning), an artist and political activist renamed for his real-life girlfriend Suze Rotolo; charms Joan Baez, the beloved “barefoot Madonna” of folk music fans and civil rights activists; and transforms into the “spokesman of a generation.” Through his ascent, Dylan is at times transfixed by himself and his ego, coming off as “kind of an asshole” as Baez notes in one scene. In other moments, he’s driven by a vision larger than himself: to unite the person-and-guitar purity of folk music with electric rock. This sort of evolution of self is exactly what should be expected of a twenty-something, to be fair — the only consistence being a stubborn persistence of metamorphosis.

“‘Bob didn’t have choreography, so I didn’t,’” says Timothée Chalamet (pictured here as Dylan). He worked with a vocal coach, dialect coach, movement coach, and guitar teacher, but at some point felt, “‘I have to do none of this because it’s not my style, and Bob didn’t have a vocal coach. He had two bottles of red wine and four packets of cigarettes. There’s no way to impersonate that.’”

What’s most charming about the film is the cast’s dedication to that same philosophy and sense of play. They set out to be a “humble kind of bridge to this music” and accomplished it. A Complete Unknown showcases Dylan’s knack for translating the human experience and proves that his voice (namely, the way he uses it) still stands even as “The Times They Are a-Changin’.”

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Music/Drama
Director: James Mangold
Actors: Monica Barbaro, Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy, Edward Norton
Run Time: 140 min
Rating: R for Language



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Anora,” an Unapologetic Rollercoaster

Movie Reviews

“Wicked” is Devilishly Good

Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

Movie Reviews

“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

Movie Reviews

“Conclave” – What Happens When The Doors Close?

Movie Reviews

“We Live in Time” – Hard Conversations and a Complex Female Lead

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

Movie Reviews

“Conclave” – What Happens When The Doors Close?

Movie Reviews

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” – Don’t Say It A Third Time!

Business

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

Community News

Age is But a Number: Kid-Run Nonprofit “Youth Philanthropy Council” Defies Impossibility

Business

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

More Local News

Captain Charles M. Howe, CEC USN (Ret.) (1926-2024)

Obituaries

Over the Bridge: Feeding the Hungry Downtown

Community News

Seven-and-Oh My! Coronado Girls Basketball Hoop-la

Sports

Meet Your Neighbor: Doug St. Denis, On Architecture, Film, & Love

People

Marvin Aubrey Nottingham (1925-2024)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Captain Charles M. Howe, CEC USN (Ret.) (1926-2024)