Thursday, December 5, 2024
Movie Reviews

“Wicked” is Devilishly Good

2 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella

If you grew up mimicking Kristen Chenoweth’s charming nasal in “Popular”, or casting pretend spells from Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” Jon Chu’s cinematic adaptation of “Wicked” will leave naught to be desired. Its rows of pink fluff, nine million rainbow tulips, and emerald-clad Ozians may make you seasick over the lengthy runtime, yet still “Wicked” has an undeniable charm. And the key to that charm is Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West) and Ariana Grande (Glinda the Good Witch).

The onset of the film takes place in Munchinkland, with Ozians celebrating the Wicked Witch’s (Elphaba’s) death. As the cheer winds down though, Glinda begins to recount Elphaba’s lonely backstory — how she was born with green skin and unexplained magical abilities. And so we land at the Venetian-esque Shiz University, where the two witches-in-training first met and became unlikely roommates.

Chu’s cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway show “Wicked” covers all the bases of a good (and evil) fairytale. Seas of green and pink, a lovesick Munchkin man, and talking animals don’t begin to cover it. Image: Universal Pictures

Glinda wears rose-colored glasses, hoping to charm her way through life with popularity and excessive hair flips. Elphaba, on the other hand, is an outcast merely at Shiz to drop off her little sister, Nessarose Thropp. But with a little divine intervention (and to the chagrin of Glinda), Elphaba draws the attention of Headmistress Madame Morrible and becomes Glinda’s roommate.

While Elphaba seeks to harness her power in hopes of meeting the Wizard of Oz in the Emerald City, many complex plots begin to unveil themselves. There are talking animals in danger of being banned from professional careers and caged; a handsome Prince Fiyero Tigelaar who waffles between his feelings for the Good Witch and the “Bad” Witch; “delusions of grandeur”; and minor nods to how being different is special (yet not always understood).

At times, “Wicked” feels excessively choreographed and colorful, but the stage-to-film transition is impressive nonetheless. Production designer Nathan Crowley literally built Munchkinland, Shiz University, and the Emerald City, so the fantastical world of broomsticks and wands feels within viewers’ reach. Image: Universal Pictures

Unlike some adaptations, “Wicked” manages to remain synergistic with the Broadway production’s first act — there are (refreshingly) no Lin-Manuel Miranda updates to the soundtrack, and added elements exist only to serve the characters’ backstories. Whether you’ve been practicing “Defying Gravity” in your car for weeks, or had never heard of “Wicked” before all of the hype, this one is worth following the yellow brick road to see before Part Two arrives next November.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Musical/Fantasy
Director: Jon Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)
Actors: Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh
Run Time: 2 hrs, 40 min
Rating: PG for some Scary Action, Thematic Material, and Brief Suggestive Material

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

Movie Reviews

“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

Movie Reviews

“Conclave” – What Happens When The Doors Close?

Movie Reviews

“We Live in Time” – Hard Conversations and a Complex Female Lead

Movie Reviews

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” – Don’t Say It A Third Time!

Movie Reviews

“It Ends With Us” – A Worthwhile Film (Trigger Warning)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” – Don’t Say It A Third Time!

Business

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

Community News

Age is But a Number: Kid-Run Nonprofit “Youth Philanthropy Council” Defies Impossibility

Business

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Entertainment

Crown City Gem Maria Christina Brings Jazz & More to the Island

Movie Reviews

“TWISTERS”: A Sequel Worth Chasin’

More Local News

Increased Navy Flights Bring Concerns of Excess Noise

Military

Coronado’s Next Fire Engine Will Be Electric

News

Ronald Jones (1933-2024)

Obituaries

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Lambs Christmas Photo by Ken Jacques

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T-F-U-L-L-Y Christmas” is All About the Songs