Youth Philanthropy Council to Host St. Nick’s Kicks Dec. 7: Coronado Teens Welcome to Volunteer

While many of us begin to wind down towards the holiday season, the Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC) is ramping up their efforts. Founded by Augustus Holm and Coronado resident Emilio Perez, YPC has been on a growing mission to empower youths in the San Diego community since 2019.

On the heels of an impressive year — where they raised $120,000 for San Ysidro Health at their annual Emerald Ball; another $10,000 for SYH’s pediatric services; and gave away a 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback EX to sweepstakes winner Kevin Gearheart — the YPC team is tying up 2024 with 20,000+ shoelaces.

On December 7, YPC will host St. Nick’s Kicks at Sharp Spectrum Center from 8 am to 5 pm, in partnership with female-founded footwear brand Jellypop. This annual event will support underserved women and children, and set a Guinness World Record for “the largest number of shoes, backpacks, and school supplies donated in 24 hours.” A Guinness World Record adjudicator will be in attendance to confirm the record-breaking.

“No one has been able to pull off a youth-led live donation event of this scale before, involving thousands of recipients in the world’s busiest cities. By purposely making this a live 24-hour event, we hope to not only provide vital resources but also to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our youth volunteers, raising awareness and inspiring future generations of givers,” says Holm. “We are so proud to be able to break a Guinness World Record and pull off an event of this size with all logistics being done by our youth. It goes to show that despite initial doubt from many, grit and perseverance help us to accomplish anything.”

Should any Coronado teens be looking to volunteer at this inspiring event — or have an interest in joining YPC in general — please visit ypc.care or reach out to Augustus Holm directly at [email protected].

 

Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

