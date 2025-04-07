Coronado Crime Report: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Grand Theft

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 29 to April 4.
Arrests:
Grand theft
March 29: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for grand theft, a crime that carries possible penalties of three years in jail, fines, and restitution.
Driving on a suspended license
April 2: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a license, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
Fraudulent use of a credit card
April 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for fraudulently using a credit card to pay for goods and for petty theft with prior theft convictions. Generally, petty theft is a misdemeanor charge, but due to the prior conviction, the crime was charged as a felony under a state penal code designed to punish repeat offenders.
Incidents Reported:
March 29
- Trespassing
- Vandalism report (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Petty theft
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
March 30
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- General disturbance
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Fire in a structure or vehicle
- Public drunkenness
March 31
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Hit and run with injuries
- Welfare check
April 1
- Petty theft (2 incidents)
- Vandalism
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle (3 incidents)
April 2
- General disturbance
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Trespassing
- Forgery/fraud
- Hit and run, no injuries
April 3
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Battery, just occurred
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Grand theft report
- General disturbance
April 4
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Public drunkenness
- Welfare check
- Forgery/fraud report
- Noise disturbance