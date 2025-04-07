Coronado Crime Report: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Grand Theft

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 29 to April 4.

Arrests:

Grand theft

March 29: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for grand theft, a crime that carries possible penalties of three years in jail, fines, and restitution.

Driving on a suspended license

April 2: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a license, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

Fraudulent use of a credit card

April 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for fraudulently using a credit card to pay for goods and for petty theft with prior theft convictions. Generally, petty theft is a misdemeanor charge, but due to the prior conviction, the crime was charged as a felony under a state penal code designed to punish repeat offenders.

Incidents Reported:

March 29



Trespassing

Vandalism report (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Petty theft

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (3 incidents)

March 30



Traffic accident, unknown injuries

General disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Fire in a structure or vehicle

Public drunkenness

March 31

Traffic accident, no injuries

Hit and run with injuries

Welfare check

April 1



Petty theft (2 incidents)

Vandalism

Traffic accident, minor injuries

Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle (3 incidents)

April 2



General disturbance

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Trespassing

Forgery/fraud

Hit and run, no injuries

April 3



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Battery, just occurred

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Vandalism report

Grand theft report

General disturbance

April 4

Traffic accident, no injury

Public drunkenness

Welfare check

Forgery/fraud report

Noise disturbance





