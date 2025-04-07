Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Grand Theft

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 29 to April 4.

Arrests:

Grand theft
March 29: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for grand theft, a crime that carries possible penalties of three years in jail, fines, and restitution.

Driving on a suspended license
April 2: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a license, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

Fraudulent use of a credit card
April 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for fraudulently using a credit card to pay for goods and for petty theft with prior theft convictions. Generally, petty theft is a misdemeanor charge, but due to the prior conviction, the crime was charged as a felony under a state penal code designed to punish repeat offenders.

Incidents Reported:

March 29

  • Trespassing
  • Vandalism report (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Petty theft
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)

March 30

  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • General disturbance
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle
  • Public drunkenness

March 31

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Hit and run with injuries
  • Welfare check

April 1

  • Petty theft (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle (3 incidents)

April 2

  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Trespassing
  • Forgery/fraud
  • Hit and run, no injuries

April 3

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Battery, just occurred
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism report
  • Grand theft report
  • General disturbance

April 4

  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Public drunkenness
  • Welfare check
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Noise disturbance



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

