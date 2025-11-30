Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Crime

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

A man was arrested after pointing a lighter made to look like a handgun at people on Saturday night, the Coronado Police Department said.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of the 46-year-old man brandishing what appeared to be a gun on the 1000 block of Orange Avenue. A helicopter from the San Diego Police Department Airborne Law Enforcement (ABLE) unit also responded and helped to detain the suspect.

The man was on parole and was arrested on an active misdemeanor warrant.

After the incident, rumors swirled online. Police say that no real firearms were located during the incident, and no shooting occurred.



Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.

