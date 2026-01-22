Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside

A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged with vandalism, animal cruelty, and arson after setting fire to an apartment with two dogs inside, police say.

Officers responded after a downstairs tenant of an apartment complex on Orange Avenue reported a significant water leak coming from the unit’s ceiling, according to the Coronado Police Department. The property manager requested police assistance in entering the upstairs unit.

As they investigated, officers discovered that multiple fires had been intentionally set in the upstairs apartment, and the water had been left running. Officers also discovered two dogs inside a bedroom. One was injured as a result of the fire, and both were taken into protective custody, police say.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb Arson unit also responded to the scene. A woman who resided in the apartment was arrested and charged with vandalism, arson, and animal cruelty.





