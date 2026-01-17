Saturday, January 17, 2026
Crime

Navy chief stationed in Coronado arrested on child sex abuse charges

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
A US Navy chief petty officer stationed in Coronado was arrested on multiple charges of child sex crimes.

Matthew DiAngelo was arrested on Jan. 8. During an arraignment on Jan. 12, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

DiAngelo was an aviation electronics technician assigned to Naval Air Station North Island, the Navy confirmed to local media outlets. (At time of publication, a spokesperson for the Navy had not yet responded to a request from The Coronado Times for comment.)

DiAngelo is being held without bond.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

