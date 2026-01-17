Navy chief stationed in Coronado arrested on child sex abuse charges

A US Navy chief petty officer stationed in Coronado was arrested on multiple charges of child sex crimes.

Matthew DiAngelo was arrested on Jan. 8. During an arraignment on Jan. 12, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

DiAngelo was an aviation electronics technician assigned to Naval Air Station North Island, the Navy confirmed to local media outlets. (At time of publication, a spokesperson for the Navy had not yet responded to a request from The Coronado Times for comment.)

DiAngelo is being held without bond.





