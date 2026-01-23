Coronado crime report: Assault with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 10 to 16.
Arrests:
Disorderly conduct involving alcohol
Jan. 10: A 51-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct involving alcohol. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Assault with a deadly weapon, battery
Jan. 11: A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury. The charges carry possible penalties of several years in state prison.
Driving without a license
Jan. 15: A 22-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for on a suspended or revoked license. Possible penalties include up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Robbery
Jan. 16: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for robbery, which carries a possible penalty of up to five years in prison.
Incidents reported:
Jan. 10
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Petty theft: 2
- Drunk in public: 1
- Reckless driving: 3
- Welfare check: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Vandalism: 1
Jan. 11
- Assault with a deadly weapon: 2
- Reckless driving: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
Jan. 12
- Welfare check: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
Jan. 13
- Battery: 1
- Welfare check: 3
- Vandalism: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- General disturbance: 1
Jan. 14
- Drunk in public: 1
- Indecent exposure: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Battery: 1
- Grand theft: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Welfare check: 2
Jan. 15
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- General disturbance: 1
Jan. 16
- Fight in progress: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1