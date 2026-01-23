Friday, January 23, 2026
Coronado crime report: Assault with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 10 to 16.

Arrests:

Disorderly conduct involving alcohol
Jan. 10: A 51-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct involving alcohol. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Assault with a deadly weapon, battery
Jan. 11: A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury. The charges carry possible penalties of several years in state prison.

Driving without a license
Jan. 15: A 22-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for on a suspended or revoked license. Possible penalties include up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Robbery
Jan. 16: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for robbery, which carries a possible penalty of up to five years in prison.

Incidents reported:

Jan. 10

  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Petty theft: 2
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Reckless driving: 3
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Vandalism: 1

Jan. 11

  • Assault with a deadly weapon: 2
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

Jan. 12

  • Welfare check: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

Jan. 13

  • Battery: 1
  • Welfare check: 3
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • General disturbance: 1

Jan. 14

  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 2

Jan. 15

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • General disturbance: 1

Jan. 16

  • Fight in progress: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

City Council rejects adding immigration enforcement to legislative priorities

Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside

Basic Aid funding is “now a reality,” and CMS Principal challenges perception of bullying

San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

