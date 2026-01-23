Coronado crime report: Assault with a deadly weapon, battery, robbery

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 10 to 16.

Arrests:

Disorderly conduct involving alcohol

Jan. 10: A 51-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct involving alcohol. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Assault with a deadly weapon, battery

Jan. 11: A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury. The charges carry possible penalties of several years in state prison.

Driving without a license

Jan. 15: A 22-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for on a suspended or revoked license. Possible penalties include up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Robbery

Jan. 16: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for robbery, which carries a possible penalty of up to five years in prison.

Incidents reported:

Jan. 10

Noise disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Petty theft: 2

Drunk in public: 1

Reckless driving: 3

Welfare check: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Vandalism: 1

Jan. 11

Assault with a deadly weapon: 2

Reckless driving: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Jan. 12

Welfare check: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Jan. 13

Battery: 1

Welfare check: 3

Vandalism: 1

Reckless driving: 1

General disturbance: 1

Jan. 14

Drunk in public: 1

Indecent exposure: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Battery: 1

Grand theft: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 2

Jan. 15

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 2

General disturbance: 1

Jan. 16

Fight in progress: 1

Reckless driving: 1

General disturbance: 2

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Welfare check: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1





