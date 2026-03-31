Coronado crime report: Battery, robbery, drug possession

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 21 to 27.

Arrests:

Felony warrant

March 21: A 28-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-state, felony warrant. Penalties vary based on the charges and originating jurisdiction.

Domestic battery

March 22: A 69-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Domestic battery

March 22: A 65-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Domestic battery

March 22: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Drug possession

March 24: A 19-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance. Possible penalties include up to three years in county jail, though first-time offenders may be eligible for diversion programs.

Public intoxication

March 25: A 58-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor public intoxication charges. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and fines.

Domestic violence

March 27: A 38-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. The charge carries potential penalties of two to four years in state prison.

Incidents reported:

March 21

Forgery/fraud: 1

General disturbance: 4

Noise disturbance: 3

Trespassing: 1

Petty theft: 1

DUI: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 3

Drunk in public: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1

March 22

Domestic violence: 3

Noise disturbance: 1

Drunk in public: 1

Trespassing: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

March 23

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 2

Vandalism: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Domestic violence: 1

March 24

Noise disturbance: 1

Restraining order violation: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

March 25

Hit and run with injuries: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 5

Drunk in public: 3

Reckless driving: 1

March 26

Drunk in public: 2

Hit and run, no injuries: 3

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 2

Vandalism: 1

Petty theft: 1

General disturbance: 2

March 27

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

Domestic violence: 1

General disturbance: 2

Welfare check: 3

Forgery/fraud: 1

Trespassing: 1

Battery: 1

Robbery: 1





