Sunday, April 5, 2026
Crime

Coronado crime report: Battery, robbery, drug possession

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 21 to 27.

Arrests:

Felony warrant
March 21: A 28-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-state, felony warrant. Penalties vary based on the charges and originating jurisdiction.

Domestic battery
March 22: A 69-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Domestic battery
March 22: A 65-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Domestic battery
March 22: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Drug possession
March 24: A 19-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance. Possible penalties include up to three years in county jail, though first-time offenders may be eligible for diversion programs.

Public intoxication
March 25: A 58-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor public intoxication charges. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and fines.

Domestic violence
March 27: A 38-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. The charge carries potential penalties of two to four years in state prison.

Incidents reported:

March 21

  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • General disturbance: 4
  • Noise disturbance: 3
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • DUI: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 3
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

March 22

  • Domestic violence: 3
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

March 23

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Domestic violence: 1

March 24

  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Restraining order violation: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1

March 25

  • Hit and run with injuries: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 5
  • Drunk in public: 3
  • Reckless driving: 1

March 26

  • Drunk in public: 2
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 3
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • General disturbance: 2

March 27

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Welfare check: 3
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Robbery: 1



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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