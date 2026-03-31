Coronado crime report: Battery, robbery, drug possession

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 21 to 27.
Arrests:
Felony warrant
March 21: A 28-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-state, felony warrant. Penalties vary based on the charges and originating jurisdiction.
Domestic battery
March 22: A 69-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Domestic battery
March 22: A 65-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Domestic battery
March 22: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for battery against a spouse or cohabitant. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Drug possession
March 24: A 19-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance. Possible penalties include up to three years in county jail, though first-time offenders may be eligible for diversion programs.
Public intoxication
March 25: A 58-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor public intoxication charges. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and fines.
Domestic violence
March 27: A 38-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. The charge carries potential penalties of two to four years in state prison.
Incidents reported:
March 21
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- General disturbance: 4
- Noise disturbance: 3
- Trespassing: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- DUI: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Welfare check: 3
- Drunk in public: 1
- Reckless driving: 2
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
March 22
- Domestic violence: 3
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Drunk in public: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
March 23
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Vandalism: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Domestic violence: 1
March 24
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Restraining order violation: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
March 25
- Hit and run with injuries: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Welfare check: 5
- Drunk in public: 3
- Reckless driving: 1
March 26
- Drunk in public: 2
- Hit and run, no injuries: 3
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Vandalism: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- General disturbance: 2
March 27
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Domestic violence: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Welfare check: 3
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Battery: 1
- Robbery: 1