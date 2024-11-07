Thursday, November 7, 2024
“Conclave” – What Happens When The Doors Close?

Stunning, secretive, and quietly transfixing, “Conclave” is a masterful retelling of Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the same title. Lengths of scarlet-red cloaks akin to “The Handmaid’s Tale” abound, as do modernizations of the cardinal characters. But for all of its whispers, phone usage, and vape-hits, director Edward Berger insists “Conclave” is not meant as a takedown of the Catholic faith. In many ways, it feels rather like a humanization of the people who makeup a historically-patriarchal and mind-bogglingly rich institution that, to onlookers, feels otherwise shrouded in mystery. Interested in religious films or not, “Conclave” will satisfy any cravings for an intelligent script.

After the Pope passes away, Cardinal Dean Thomas Lawrence (played by a sorrow-filled Ralph Fiennes) is chosen to lead the papal conclave that will be sequestered to vote on the next head of the Catholic Church. Once the cardinals are gathered and the words “extra omnes” (Latin for “outside, all of you”) are uttered, we’re locked into barren bedchambers, marbled walls, and winding staircases that evoke the ancient feel of Rome. No communication with the outside world is permitted lest it affect the cardinals’ judgment, and immediate scrutiny of every character begins. There are literal and metaphorical bombshells, questions of election-rigging, and secrets that shake up the film’s stasis.

While it could be dubbed a “sleepy” thriller due to its many hush-toned conversations and antiquated proceedings, “Conclave” weaves intrigue through themes of wavering faith, wolfish and sheepish cardinals, and an apropos suspense score. It is all tidy chaos and clear uncertainty. At one point, our title character Lawrence expresses this feeling himself: stating to the room that, “Certainty is the enemy of unity and tolerance.” While we and they struggle to parse through secrecies and truths, the tense ritual of the high-stakes papal conclave remains palpable — and manages to shed light on the film’s message: that perhaps the greatest faith we can have is in each others’ shreds of humanity.

Image: Focus Features

With Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, and Sergio Castellitto in tow, this film is definitely one to watch. It’s a blend of unique and compassionate perspective, and a sly nod to our own modern times.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Director: Edward Berger
Actors: Sergio Castellitto, Carlos Diehz, Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and Stanley Tucci
Run Time: 120 min
Rating: PG for Thematic Material and Smoking

 



