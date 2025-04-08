Meet the City: Civil Service Commission Tackles Internal Affairs

City of Coronado commissions and committees are an integral part of the community. These appointed positions involve Coronado community members contributing to local governance and decision-making.

The Civil Service Commission is responsible for interpreting and administering Civil Service Rules and regulations concerning the employment, promotion, and discipline of city employees. The Civil Service Commission is comprised of a five-member board.

Lisa Lombardo, Chair of the Civil Service Commission

In January 2025, Lisa Lombardo was appointed Chair of the Civil Service Commission. She had been serving the board as a commissioner for the previous two years and enjoys her position. “I was a criminal prosecutor for the County of San Diego. I’ve been a civil servant for 30 years. I retired about nine years ago, and since then, I’ve been involved with various volunteer opportunities.” Lisa walks through her background and what led her to join the commission.

“I wanted to get more involved in the community since I retired. I saw the advertisements in the bulletin the city puts out, and there was an opening. So, I applied. The funny part is, you think, thirty years as a civil servant… but there was only one position. I didn’t get it. Lori Luhnow got it. She was the Chief of Police for Santa Barbara County, as well as a San Diego Police Department officer. It was a split vote, two to three, but at the end of it, she should have gotten it. Then, about a month later, there was another opening, and I was encouraged to reapply, so I did, and I got it. I felt that this was a good fit.”

Discipline of City Employees

While it may have a negative connotation, the Civil Service Commission is a beacon of fairness in the process rather than discipline. “If a city employee commits a rule violation, they’re disciplined by their department. They have the right to appeal that discipline, regardless of what the sanction was,” Lisa explains. While it doesn’t happen often, it is a duty the board takes seriously. In fact, Lisa calls being involved in the hearings “the most rewarding part” of what she does.

“We’ve been sitting as a hearing body since the end of January. The employee has a lawyer, and the city has a lawyer. We, the Civil Service Commission, sit sort of like judges. We have to make a decision. As the chair, I’ve been running the hearings and sitting in a judge-like position. It’s been good to feel like we’re bringing our expertise and judgment to help, and we’re doing a good job.”

Lisa put it in layman’s terms. “We’re an appellate body, so the initial decision that something was violated has been made. The sanction has been imposed, and now they’re deferring it to us.” Lisa enjoys the hearings, but notes that it’s good for the city that they don’t happen often. This means that fewer city employees are facing disciplinary action.

Civil Service Rules and Regulations Concerning Employment

“Currently, there are open job applications for positions such as Electrician and Lead Pump Mechanic. They have an opening and closing date. Sometimes [the city] doesn’t get enough applicants, or they don’t get the applicants they need. So, they have to ask for an extension date.” She continues, “For example, there is an opening for a Fire Captain. The list expiration date was supposed to be March 4, 2025, but they’re asking for an extension to September 2025. We approve that.”

Another way they assist with city employment is by reviewing the job description. “We’re listing a position, and we’re looking for someone. It needs to be accurate. We’ve been asked to approve changes to the Associate Engineer classification specification. Part of the way the job description reads is irrelevant.” Lisa says, “If they want to remove an entire section, there will be a more detailed presentation about that. We’re making a record on why it’s no longer relevant.”

Lisa clarifies that the commission is not responsible for making decisions about compensation for job classifications.

The commission works in tandem with city liaison, John Kim, Director of Administrative Services. “John advises when extensions come up. He puts it on the calendar and brings it before the Civil Service Commission. He makes a presentation of what is necessary to us, and then we vote on whether or not to approve it.” Lisa adds, “We’re well guided by him.”

The 2025 Commission & Succession Planning

“The five of us on the commission are a really good cross-section of the community.” In addition to what Lisa brings as a retired criminal prosecutor, she boasts about the rest of her team. “One is a psychiatrist, two are lawyers, and one is a former police chief. We are a good body to review the decisions made by the department regarding the discipline imposed.”

While the commission is currently at capacity, Lisa is already preparing for next year. “The terms are for three years, and we can do two terms, but at least one if not two, so people will be going off. I would like to see people volunteer for the commission. It is very worthwhile.”

Boards and Commission Vacancies can be found here.

