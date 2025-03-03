Monday, March 3, 2025
Movie Reviews

Funny, Raw and Reverent: “My Dead Friend Zoe” is A Dark Comedy that will Light You Up

1 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

Snarky, sly and deeply sincere: “My Dead Friend Zoe” is like your childhood best friend. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry, and it calls you out when you’re not being honest. The film is a laugh-out-loud comedic tale born from a very unlikely place…deep in the belly of grief.

Parts of the move are sardonic and sad. After all, every single day, Merit (Sonequa Martin-Green) is haunted by her dead best friend from the Army, who she served with in Afghanistan. Zoe (Natalie Morales) shows up beside Merit all day, every day, and even sleeps next to her in bed. Zoe’s sarcastic, biting humor keeps Merit honest, but she also keeps her trapped in a self-deprecating bubble from which she can’t escape.

The tables are turned when Merit comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather (Ed Harris) at the family’s ancestral lake house. There, she has to confront her grandfather’s new diagnosis with Alzheimer’s and facilitate his potential move into the Shady Acres Retirement Home, all while attending court-ordered PTSD therapy due to an unfortunate incident with a coworker. Did I mention the therapist is played by Morgan Freeman?

Throw a love interest into the mix (played by the hilarious Utkarsh Ambudkar) and you have a recipe for disaster. Because, how can Merit be truthful with her new friend when she’s never told anyone about Zoe’s presence?

“My Dead Friend Zoe” tackles the often-avoided, and sometimes deadly struggle of PTSD in the veteran community. It also shows us that there’s no right or wrong way to process grief. But by sharing the sorrow with others, and by forging new connections with those who have also suffered great loss, you can start to build anew.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Drama
Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes
Actors: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman
Run Time: 1 hour 41 minutes
Rating: R for Language



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

Pamela Anderson Shines as “The Last Showgirl”

Movie Reviews

“Nosferatu”: A Chillingly Twisted Love Story

Movie Reviews

“A Complete Unknown” Biopic: “All I Really Want to Do” is Listen to Bob Dylan Now

Movie Reviews

“Anora,” an Unapologetic Rollercoaster

Movie Reviews

“Wicked” is Devilishly Good

Movie Reviews

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in the Ordinary

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Whiskers & Wine is the Cat’s Meow

City of Coronado

Coronado Faces New Lawsuit Over Trees Slated for Removal near the Library

Education

For Travel-Hungry Locals, Semester at Sea Beckons

People

The Cancer Cartel Launches First-Ever Coronado Luxury Resale Shopping Event to Help Cancer Patients

People

Local Nonprofit “Foxy’s Friends” Collects Stuffed Animals for Kids Impacted by L.A. Fires

Education

CUSD Update: District Eyes New Reality of Basic Aid Funding in 2027

More Local News

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

Islander Track Season Opens at Elmer Runge Invite

Sports

Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

People

Zero Emission Ferries Coming to San Diego-Coronado Route on San Diego Bay

Community News

Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)