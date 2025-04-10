Coronado Middle School Launches Esports Club, Creating a New Space for Student Engagement

Esports—competitive video gaming—is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing extracurricular activities in middle and high schools nationwide. This year, Coronado Middle School (CMS) joined the movement by launching its first-ever esports club, led by co-advisors Brian Garcia, a guidance counselor, and Matt Smith, a history teacher.

The newly-formed CMS Triton Esports Team made its competitive debut last month and is already gaining momentum. “This is our first year, in fact we are just a few months into it, and we’ve already seen tremendous interest. We’re getting more than 30 students attending across both lunch periods,” said Smith. The team meets weekly during lunch and holds additional after-school practices to prepare for tournaments.

Smith and Garcia say the esports team has created a meaningful space for students who may not otherwise feel connected to school. “The team fills a unique niche, and helps kids find a place where they can feel comfortable, engaged, and successful,” Smith explained.

Inclusivity is at the core of the team’s mission—there are no tryouts or cuts, and all students are welcome. “I’m elated and it’s been especially rewarding to see students who receive additional educational supports finding a space to connect through the club,” said Garcia. Approximately 45% of team members have an IEP or 504 plan.

To better support their roles as advisors, Smith and Garcia attended an esports coaching clinic hosted by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE), the regional hub for school-based esports. The SDCOE not only provides training for coaches but also hosts competitions at its state-of-the-art venue.

Beyond gameplay, the CMS esports program emphasizes personal growth and real-world skills. “Tournaments include opportunities for public speaking through shoutcasting—live commentary during games—as well as leadership and coaching experiences,” Smith shared.

Each weekly practice includes both skill-building and playtime. “We’ve focused on things like equipment setup and breakdown, stretching exercises for gamers, how tournaments are structured, and the importance of wellness in gaming,” said Garcia.

Smith added, “Brian has created mini-lessons on mindfulness, developing a positive mindset, respectful technology use, and health topics. On the gaming side, we’ve promoted sportsmanship, strategy, and encouraged students to explore summer esports camps at the SDCOE.”

For many students, the esports team has become a highlight of their school day—so much so that it has even improved attendance. While all students in grades 6–8 are welcome to attend lunch meetings, those who wish to compete in tournaments must maintain a 2.0 GPA and meet behavior expectations. “This mirrors CIF guidelines for traditional sports and provides extra motivation for students to stay on track academically,” Smith said.

Despite being new, the team has already made its mark. “We recently took three students to our first tournament hosted by SDCOE,” said Smith. “Two competed in a Minecraft creative build competition while one served as a student coach. During the event, they were interviewed about their designs and shared live progress updates about what they wanted to accomplish in their designs.”

The CMS Esports program is funded through a recent Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) CS+ computer science grant awarded to the district.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






