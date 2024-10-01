Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Coronado Schools Awarded $1.25 Million Computer Science Grant From Department of Defense

Coronado Middle School students work on laptop and desktop computers in the school’s GoMac lab. Coronado Unified School District received a five-year $1.25million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to provide and expand Computer Science opportunities to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Submitted photo

Coronado Unified School District has been awarded a $1.25 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The Project Computer Science (CS+) grant will establish, expand, and improve computer science study for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

The CS+ grant is the ninth DoDEA grant the district has received since 2009.

“We are honored to receive and implement these grants. Especially in light of the current budgetary constraints, to have these funds dedicated and available for programs that equip our students with the knowledge and skills essential to navigate the complexities of today’s world is a great advantage,” shared Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

“The primary objective of the CS+ grant is to ensure that our CUSD students develop a strong computer science foundation by the time they graduate,” said Dr. Battle. “The focus on computer science is part of a strategic vision between practices and applications in computer science, science and engineering, and mathematics. The CS+ grant intersects with the E3 Mathematics grant (2022) and the Project SAIL Science/Engineering (2023) grants the district is currently implementing.”

DoDEA grants are awarded by the Department of Defense Activity to public schools that educate military-connected students. CUSD has approximately 40 percent military-connected students.

The elements to accomplish the grant’s goals include exposure in grades K-5 for CS study focused on the standards, core concepts and practices. At the secondary level it includes expanded computer science courses as well as increased opportunities to participate in CS experiences and connect with community partners through field trips, guest speakers, eSports activities, internships, work-based learning experiences, and industry certifications. The grant will also provide additional teacher support and professional learning opportunities.

“Funds from the CS+ grant will enable us to continue targeted services for military-connected students and enhance the work we are doing in related fields that are supported by our previously awarded DoDEA grants,” said Stacy Morrissey, the district’s DoDEA Teacher on Special Assignment, and the primary grant writer.

CUSD has received over $12 million in DoDEA grants since 2009. Five of the eight grants have been completed and four are active. The CS+ grant will be implemented over the next five years.

“I am incredibly proud of our Learning Department for their work in securing this grant. Dr. Battle and Stacy Morrissey have been successful in securing multiple DoDEA grants. They are skilled grant writers and they have a track record of administering the grants with fidelity and successful outcomes. The focus of this grant is very timely and all CUSD students, not just our military-connected, will benefit greatly from the expansion and increased resources,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

“Consistent with our budget philosophy and Bridge to Basic Aid to strategically spend down reserves in order to prioritize student programs, this grant comes at an opportune time for the district. We are dealing with a budget reality that will require budget solutions either through cuts or new revenue. The grant funding is dedicated to computer science related opportunities but will allow for certain budgetary efficiencies. The timing of this award cannot be overstated,” shared Mueller.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



