Coronado Schools Foundation Launches Village Elementary Robotics Club with Support from Coronado Junior Woman’s Club

The Coronado Schools Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the brand-new Village Elementary School (VES) Robotics Club, an exciting program made possible through the generous funding of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC). This initiative will introduce young students to the world of STEM through hands-on experiences in coding, engineering, and teamwork.

The idea for the club stemmed from a growing interest in robotics among elementary students and a desire to provide them with the same opportunities available at the middle and high school levels through programs funded by CSF. With the help of dedicated educators and the support of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, this dream has now become a reality.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community support,” said Courtney Sakai, the Robotics Club instructor. “Knowing that the community believes in the potential of our students has been inspiring. Many students that I have spoken with were eager for an opportunity like this, and thanks to CSF and CJWC, we’re making it happen.”

The Robotics Club aligns with the mission of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, which is dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic, and philanthropic efforts. Their support has been instrumental in launching this program, opening doors for young learners to explore STEM in a fun and engaging way.

“CJWC is ecstatic to be able to support the launch of the inaugural VES Robotics Club for this age group of students,” said Cory Stege, President of CJWC. “Increasing access to programs like this for our young local Coronado students underlies what our mission at CJWC is all about. We look forward to the exciting and innovative work and experiences that the club will bring to our community.”

The Robotics Club will serve as a dynamic learning environment where students can explore engineering and programming concepts in a collaborative setting. While the club is in its early stages, the long-term vision includes participation in competitions and hands-on projects that challenge students to think creatively and solve problems through robotics.

“Robotics isn’t just about building and coding—it’s about teamwork, cooperation, and creativity,” said Ms. Sakai. “One of the best aspects of this program is that there are no wrong answers. Students will learn to approach challenges from multiple angles, building confidence and problem-solving skills along the way.”

This initiative is particularly meaningful for Sakai, who has years of experience in education and previously coached a robotics team. After witnessing the enthusiasm of Village Elementary students firsthand, it became clear that this program was a perfect fit for the school.

“Watching students collaborate and innovate has been amazing,” said Sakai. “They immediately took to robotics, building creations together and even programming a vehicle that followed them as they walked. Seeing their excitement made me determined to bring a formal robotics program to Village. There’s nothing more rewarding than watching students put their skills to the test and feel successful.”

This generous donation will also help fund the Silver Strand Elementary School Robotics Club. Coronado Schools Foundation looks forward to growing the program at both schools and giving students more opportunities to showcase their creativity and technical skills. For more information about the robotics programs offered at all four schools or to learn how to support the program, please contact CSFkids.org.





