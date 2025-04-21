Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Offering Class of 2025 Marilyn Foster Scholarships

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is offering to award three class of 2025 graduating senior girls, either attending Coronado High School or a Coronado resident, the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship in the amount of $2,500.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster, one of Coronado’s beloved philanthropists who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving our community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener, and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it.

The scholarship is for those interested in establishing a commitment to their community and who have plans to attend a higher education institution in the fall. Each of the two awardees will receive the $2,500 scholarship mailed directly to their college’s registrar. The CJWC will start accepting applications on April 1, 2025 and the deadline to apply is May 15, 2025. Find the application and more information at coronadojuniorwomans.org.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduating senior from Coronado Unified School District or a Coronado resident

or a Accepted to and planning to attend an accredited higher education institution in Fall 2025​

Application Requirements:

Complete the application form

Submit a 600–800 word essay: “Describe how you hope to contribute to our society through your choice of study, your passion, or a talent you possess.

Application Period: April 1 – May 15, 2025​

Apply Now: https://coronadojuniorwomans.org/the-marilyn-foster-scholarship





