Coast Guard Offloads $214 Million of Seized Cocaine in San Diego

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) offloaded approximately 18,898 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than $214.3 million, on April 24 in San Diego.

The offload is a result of six separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball and Coast Guard Cutter Forward from February through April.

Multiple U.S. agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, collaborate in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, all play a role in counter-narcotic operations.

The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda, California. The interdictions, including the actual boarding of vessels, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is one of two legend-class national security cutters homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii.





