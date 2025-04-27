Sunday, April 27, 2025
Military

Coast Guard Offloads $214 Million of Seized Cocaine in San Diego

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) stack bales of interdicted illegal drugs on the flight deck to prepare for offload in San Diego, April 24, 2025. The crew members seized the narcotics in the Eastern Pacific during counter-narcotic patrols. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) offloaded approximately 18,898 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than $214.3 million, on April 24 in San Diego.

The offload is a result of six separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball and Coast Guard Cutter Forward from February through April.

Multiple U.S. agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, collaborate in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, all play a role in counter-narcotic operations.

The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda, California. The interdictions, including the actual boarding of vessels, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is one of two legend-class national security cutters homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii.

 



Medal of Heroism Awarded Posthumously to Coronado Navy SEAL

It’s More than Just Sewage: 175 Toxic Chemicals Found in Water Samples, Scientist Says

EPA Administrator Meets with Mexican Officials, Announces Proposal to End Tijuana River Sewage Crisis

Destination Sandwich

Coronado Bodysurfer to Compete with Team USA at International Bodysurfing Association World Tour Finals

