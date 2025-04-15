Sharp Hospital Auxiliary’s Fundraiser Will Feature Local Small Businesses

On May 9, the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary will be holding its annual Summer Fair Fundraiser. Two dozen small businesses, including many Coronado companies, will be selling their unique offerings, just in time for perfect Mother’s Day gifts. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Auxiliary. The event will be located at Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sandermann Auditorium, at 265 Soledad Place from 9am to 2pm.

Fair Trade Décor, Orange Avenue’s one of a kind gift shop, will be returning to the event. Since 2018, the store has featured eco-friendly, sustainable, handcrafted products from around the world. Owners Dani Schwartz and Melissa Crow are proud to say that Fair Trade Décor is one of the few fully committed fair trade stores in the San Diego area. Clothing, jewelry and décor items are their specialties.

Another returning vendor is Pouch Leather bags with a wide array of sizes and colors. Once again, Pampered Chef will be displaying their amazing range of cooking tools. Original art, clothing, handmade accessories, charcuterie boards, bottle carriers, housewares, cloth carry bags, handmade greeting cards, jewelry, hostess gifts, and freshly made pastries and jams will be available. No No Jose, Mexican food vendor, will be on site featuring their wonderful empanadas.

The Auxiliary’s Quilt and Afghan Committee will be selling lap quilts and other handmade textile creations. Approximately 80 items are made each year and then donated to clients at the Villa or in hospice care. The Holiday and Summer Fairs are the only time they are available for sale. 100% of their sale price is donated to the Auxiliary.

Since 1958, the dedicated volunteers of the Coronado Hospital Auxiliary have been supporting our local hospital with service and fundraising. Most of the funds raised at this event will be directed to the Auxiliary’s pledge in support of the Emergency Room construction project. Additionally, donated monies support the Lobby Cookie program and the free snack cart for hospital employees.

For more information regarding the Summer Fair Fundraiser, contact the Event Chair, Gloria Aberasturi, at 619-402-0402.





