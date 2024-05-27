Sharp Coronado Receives Quarter Million Dollar Donation to ENVISION Fund

Coronado Hospital Foundation is pleased to share that a $250,000 donation has been made to the ENVISION Coronado fund on behalf of B. Wayne Hughes Jr., of Wyoming.

Hughes Jr. is supportive of Sharp Coronado’s transformation and has made the generous donation to specifically support ENVISION Coronado: The Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care. With his donation, he is welcomed into Coronado Hospital Foundation’s Leadership Circle. Additionally, with his support, the Foundation has raised $17.5 million of its $20.3 million goal.

Hughes Jr. was born at Coronado Hospital in 1959. Though he is not presently a full-time resident of Coronado, his mother and other family members still live on the island and have been cared for at Sharp Coronado over the years. He is the founder of SERVING USA, a nonprofit that primarily helps military families, victims of crime and former inmates rebuild their lives. With this gift, he honors the legacy of Admiral A.W. McKechnie and Captain S.E. Flynn, and their families, who have been in Coronado since the 1940s.

“We are sincerely grateful for Mr. Hughes’ generosity,” said Shannon Pavell, Director of Coronado Hospital Foundation. “I am inspired by his family’s long history in Coronado and his desire to give back to support this community. As we continue our expansion of emergency services at Sharp Coronado, this gift will certainly make a significant impact.”

For more information about ENVISION Coronado, visit ENVISION Coronado: The Campaign for Emergency and Intensive Care.





