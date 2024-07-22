Monday, July 22, 2024
Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 11-17, 2024

Less than 1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

Emerald Keepers is seeking to raise awareness about water and air quality in Coronado. The County of San Diego tests our waters regularly and Emerald Keepers has air quality monitors on homes around Coronado. While we don’t know why our air quality is often worse than cities across the bridge, by publishing this information each week, we may see patterns and begin to understand potential causes.



Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Dispatch from ‘the stinkiest beach in the United States’

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Endorses Area Candidates

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 4-10, 2024

Community News

How Was Your Ride? Summer Shuttle & Island Express Surveys

City of Coronado

New Beach Fire Policy on Coronado’s South Beach Takes Effect July 18

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 27-July 3, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 20-26, 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 13-19, 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 6-12, 2024

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 30-June 4, 2024

People

CoSA Dancers – Emerald Keepers of the Month

Community News

Chalk Walk Inspires Environmental Change

More Local News

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board Appointment Policies

City of Coronado

Aircraft Carriers to Complete Hull Swap in Coronado

Military

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

Dining

After Decades of Business Leadership, Council Candidate Mark Fleming Hopes to Lead Coronado

City of Coronado

Construction is Underway on Some Tijuana Sewage Projects; Here’s an Updated Timeline for Repairs

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Citing Potential Conflicts of Interest, Leaders Will Revisit City Council Board...