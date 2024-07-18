Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

Written in conjunction with my son (and dinner date) Race Schwartz, who also took most of the photos.

With the grand opening of their second San Diego location on Wednesday, July 17, Blanco Cocina + Cantina marks the newest culinary addition to the 1300 block of Orange Avenue in Coronado. Located at the corner of B and Orange, it’s about a block away from its sister restaurant The Henry.

If you’ve been to the Fashion Valley Blanco, Coronado’s version should seem familiar, with its distinctive decor and visible kitchen that’s separated from the dining area by a large glass window. But the warm tones and low ceiling give the island location a homey vibe amidst the lively atmosphere and hustle of the wait staff.

After whetting our appetite with warm chips and fresh salsa, we began our meal with the spicy mango ceviche, loaded with shrimp and avocado. While it was delicious, it was a generous portion for two, and because we wanted to make sure we had room for our main meal and maybe a dessert, we didn’t manage to finish the ceviche.

Next up, tacos of course! As the grilled mahi and carne asada tacos were at the top of the list, we figured we’d start with those for this first visit. The taco orders come with two tacos – perfect, as we both wanted to try one of each, rice, and either black or charro beans (again, we each chose a different bean to try them both). The carne asada was pleasantly crispy and the spicy garlic gave it a little kick. I felt that kick even more than my son as I’d been sipping The Spicy Skinny margarita, which had already primed my spice receptors. The mahi tacos were full of fish and full of flavor. We both agreed we’d order either of those tacos again; if we weren’t planning to work our way through the menu. The wait staff had no trouble discerning that we were done as we’d both cleaned our plates of all traces of tacos, rice and beans.

Did we save room for dessert? Barely, but we ordered the Tres Leches Cake, tasted it, and then my son with the higher metabolism took what was left home for later. It was rich and moist and sweet and delicious, and I wish I could’ve eaten more.

Open for lunch and dinner, the menu also includes Blanco’s signature Cheese Crisps, a variety of fajitas, enchiladas, burritos or bowls, and much more, along with a creative and extensive list of margaritas, cocktails, and tequilas from the bar.

A walk-up window on the B Avenue side will offer a selection of Blanco favorites, allowing guests to order a quick bite to go.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

1301 Orange Ave, Coronado

858-399-4040

