Thursday, July 18, 2024
Blanco Cocina + Cantina Opens in Coronado

2 min.
Written in conjunction with my son (and dinner date) Race Schwartz, who also took most of the photos.
Blanco Cocina + Cantina is now open at 1301 Orange Ave in Coronado. (Race Schwartz)

With the grand opening of their second San Diego location on Wednesday, July 17, Blanco Cocina + Cantina marks the newest culinary addition to the 1300 block of Orange Avenue in Coronado. Located at the corner of B and Orange, it’s about a block away from its sister restaurant The Henry.

Interior of Blanco just prior to opening.

If you’ve been to the Fashion Valley Blanco, Coronado’s version should seem familiar, with its distinctive decor and visible kitchen that’s separated from the dining area by a large glass window. But the warm tones and low ceiling give the island location a homey vibe amidst the lively atmosphere and hustle of the wait staff.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina outdoor dining tables. (Race Schwartz)

After whetting our appetite with warm chips and fresh salsa, we began our meal with the spicy mango ceviche, loaded with shrimp and avocado. While it was delicious, it was a generous portion for two, and because we wanted to make sure we had room for our main meal and maybe a dessert, we didn’t manage to finish the ceviche.

Next up, tacos of course! As the grilled mahi and carne asada tacos were at the top of the list, we figured we’d start with those for this first visit. The taco orders come with two tacos – perfect, as we both wanted to try one of each, rice, and either black or charro beans (again, we each chose a different bean to try them both). The carne asada was pleasantly crispy and the spicy garlic gave it a little kick. I felt that kick even more than my son as I’d been sipping The Spicy Skinny margarita, which had already primed my spice receptors. The mahi tacos were full of fish and full of flavor. We both agreed we’d order either of those tacos again; if we weren’t planning to work our way through the menu. The wait staff had no trouble discerning that we were done as we’d both cleaned our plates of all traces of tacos, rice and beans.

Did we save room for dessert? Barely, but we ordered the Tres Leches Cake, tasted it, and then my son with the higher metabolism took what was left home for later. It was rich and moist and sweet and delicious, and I wish I could’ve eaten more.

Open for lunch and dinner, the menu also includes Blanco’s signature Cheese Crisps, a variety of fajitas, enchiladas, burritos or bowls, and much more, along with a creative and extensive list of margaritas, cocktails, and tequilas from the bar.

Blanco’s to-go take out window. (Race Schwartz)

A walk-up window on the B Avenue side will offer a selection of Blanco favorites, allowing guests to order a quick bite to go.

Looks like they were happy after their meal at Blanco. (Race Schwartz)
Blanco Cocina + Cantina
1301 Orange Ave, Coronado
858-399-4040

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

