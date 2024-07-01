Monday, July 1, 2024
Dining

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Set to Welcome Guests on July 17

2 min.

A sister restaurant to The Henry, Coronado will be Blanco's second San Diego location.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

More Tacos, Tequila and Good Times

Island life is about to get a lot tastier when Blanco Cocina + Cantina opens its second San Diego location at 1301 Orange Ave. in Coronado on July 17. Blanco offers a vibrant twist on Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine and an extensive margarita and cocktail menu, with a laid-back yet chic coastal vibe.

The restaurant is part of Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by Sam Fox, who is behind the successful Coronado all-day eatery, The Henry.

“I’m so grateful to the Coronado community for embracing The Henry, and I am very proud of our team there, as they consistently deliver operational excellence and great hospitality; I love that we have this opportunity to open a second location on the island and give our people a way to grow their careers through our expansion,” said Fox. “We think Blanco perfectly captures the spirit of Coronado island – it’s good times with good people, and great margaritas of course. We can’t wait to open our doors.”

Blanco’s Cheese Crisp

Blanco’s menu is filled with rich flavors showcasing a commitment to quality; handmade corn tortillas, all-day braises, summer produce fresh-squeezed for margaritas — every dish is crafted with care and attention to detail. Guests can look forward to menu favorites including Tiger Shrimp Fajitas with spicy garlic butter, a variety of tacos (like slow-cooked BBQ Pork with roasted corn slaw, pickled onion, crema fresca), and twists on Sonoran-style classics like the Roasted Poblano Chile & Tomato Cheese Crisp, and the Short Rib Machaca Chimichanga (made “Sam Style” by adding a crunchy taco), to name just a few.

Or just go for the drinks, featuring a wide variety of seasonal margaritas and infused tequilas. Standouts include Blanco’s signature Smashed Watermelon Margarita with chile con sal, Frozen Palomas and Margaritas on tap, the Tamarindo Mule with spicy tamarind, ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime, flights of mezcal and tequila, refreshing agua frescas, and more.

True to casual SoCal style, the Coronado location will also feature a walk-up taco window with a selection of Blanco favorites, allowing guests to enjoy quick bites and margaritas on the go or when visiting the beach for a picnic.

Rendering of Blanco at 1301 Orange Ave in Coronado.

Blanco’s design blends laid-back California cool with a touch of Mexican charm. The bright and airy space spans over 5,600 square feet and will feature both indoor and patio seating options.

Located at 1301 Orange Ave., Blanco Cocina + Cantina will offer lunch and dinner service daily Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 10 pm; Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm.

Guests can make reservations starting July 17 by visiting BlancoCocinaCantina.com.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

People

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

Dining

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With MooTime Creamery

City of Coronado

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado Unique

Dining

Gelato Paradiso Ready for a Sorbetto Summer

Dining

L’Orangerie: New French Restaurant Opens at Coronado Historical Association Museum

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With MooTime Creamery

Community News

Tune In With The Crown City Chorale’s Community Singalong on July 6

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jim “Guido” DiMatteo

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – July 2024

Dining

Sarber’s Island Pasta Celebrates 30 Years in Coronado

Letters to the Editor

The Golden Rule Society Charity is Celebrating 52 Years of Making It A “Better World”

More Local News

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

City of Coronado

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

People

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado Unique

City of Coronado

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

County Will Study Sewage Crisis’ Health Impacts; Peters Requests More Money for IBWC

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched