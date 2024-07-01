Blanco Cocina + Cantina Set to Welcome Guests on July 17

More Tacos, Tequila and Good Times

Island life is about to get a lot tastier when Blanco Cocina + Cantina opens its second San Diego location at 1301 Orange Ave. in Coronado on July 17. Blanco offers a vibrant twist on Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine and an extensive margarita and cocktail menu, with a laid-back yet chic coastal vibe.

The restaurant is part of Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by Sam Fox, who is behind the successful Coronado all-day eatery, The Henry.

“I’m so grateful to the Coronado community for embracing The Henry, and I am very proud of our team there, as they consistently deliver operational excellence and great hospitality; I love that we have this opportunity to open a second location on the island and give our people a way to grow their careers through our expansion,” said Fox. “We think Blanco perfectly captures the spirit of Coronado island – it’s good times with good people, and great margaritas of course. We can’t wait to open our doors.”

Blanco’s menu is filled with rich flavors showcasing a commitment to quality; handmade corn tortillas, all-day braises, summer produce fresh-squeezed for margaritas — every dish is crafted with care and attention to detail. Guests can look forward to menu favorites including Tiger Shrimp Fajitas with spicy garlic butter, a variety of tacos (like slow-cooked BBQ Pork with roasted corn slaw, pickled onion, crema fresca), and twists on Sonoran-style classics like the Roasted Poblano Chile & Tomato Cheese Crisp, and the Short Rib Machaca Chimichanga (made “Sam Style” by adding a crunchy taco), to name just a few.

Or just go for the drinks, featuring a wide variety of seasonal margaritas and infused tequilas. Standouts include Blanco’s signature Smashed Watermelon Margarita with chile con sal, Frozen Palomas and Margaritas on tap, the Tamarindo Mule with spicy tamarind, ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime, flights of mezcal and tequila, refreshing agua frescas, and more.

True to casual SoCal style, the Coronado location will also feature a walk-up taco window with a selection of Blanco favorites, allowing guests to enjoy quick bites and margaritas on the go or when visiting the beach for a picnic.

Blanco’s design blends laid-back California cool with a touch of Mexican charm. The bright and airy space spans over 5,600 square feet and will feature both indoor and patio seating options.

Located at 1301 Orange Ave., Blanco Cocina + Cantina will offer lunch and dinner service daily Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 10 pm; Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm.

Guests can make reservations starting July 17 by visiting BlancoCocinaCantina.com.





