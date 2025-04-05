Saturday, April 5, 2025
Easter Cross Witness

The white crosses of the Easter Cross Witness, which have been a part of Coronado since 2014, are beginning to make their appearance in yards and windows.

According to EasterCross.org, “The Easter Cross Witness was created to give disciples of Jesus Christ an opportunity during the Easter Season to witness to the Risen Christ. A cross is placed blank side out during the Lenten Season and is turned on Easter Sunday to declare, ‘He is Risen…And It is Finished!'” The official witness runs from Palm Sunday until the week after Easter.

Place the cross in your yard (or window or balcony) on Palm Sunday (April 13, 2025) with the blank side of the cross facing out. Then, on Easter morning (April 20, 2025), turn the cross so that the words “He Is Risen” face out.

It is not yard art. It is not an Easter decoration. It was created to be a witness and a celebration to share the gift that Easter represents, and the heartfelt rejoicing for what the resurrection offers believers.

If you’ve never had a cross or yours needs replacing, contact your local church or visit eastercross.org.

Your cross will be a part of sharing your faith.



