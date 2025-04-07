Monday, April 7, 2025
Coronado Meals on Wheels Hosts Councilmember Amy Steward

1 min.
Jerry Winters (left) and Barbara Newell (right), Sharp Coronado Auxiliary members, enjoyed hosting Coronado Councilmember Amy Steward (center) on a recent Meals on Wheels delivery. The brightly colored green Kia Soul can be seen around town Monday through Friday delivering meals to our neighbors. Submitted by Sue Gillingham

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary was pleased to host Councilmember Amy Steward on a recent daily delivery of Meals on Wheels (MOW). The Auxiliary provides the San Diego County MOW meals in Coronado. Policy makers across the county were invited to participate this month and Steward answered the call. Showing her the ins and outs of a typical daily routine were MOW teammates Jerry Winters and Barbara Newell, who usually deliver two to three Thursdays a month. Jerry reported that it was a ton of fun to serve with Amy!

“Meals on Wheels is a fabulous program for seniors in our community,” said Steward. “I enjoyed helping so much that I am signing up to be a volunteer. Thank you to all our volunteers who provide this important service.”

Lee Cargill, coordinator for the Auxiliary’s MOW program, said that one of the most satisfying aspects of being a MOW volunteer is the interaction with clients. “Our clients really appreciate both the meals and most especially the small talk that accompanies each delivery. It also serves as a daily health check. We let MOW San Diego know if there is an issue regarding the health or welfare of a client. Clients and servers form a natural friendship. We all miss those who have passed on and remember with fondness the nice moments we shared,” said Cargill.

The Hospital Auxiliary has been providing this service for over 20 years. In 2016, Jim and Kathie Parish donated a bright green Kia Soul car to carry the meals. Deliveries are made Monday through Friday, providing lunch and dinner. The charge is very modest and makes it easy for our housebound neighbors to eat nutritious meals on a regular basis. Special food can be ordered to accommodate health conditions.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer should contact [email protected] or call 619-522-3675. Each volunteer serves about twice a month, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

If you are a resident interested in becoming a client, contact Meals on Wheels San Diego at meals-on-wheels.org/get-meals/sign-up-get-meals or call 619-295-9501.

 



Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

