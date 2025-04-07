Discover Coronado Taps Industry Veteran for Top Sales Role

San Diego’s premier meeting destination, Coronado Island, has appointed Shari Stauder as its new Destination Sales Director. In this role, she will lead all group sales strategies for Discover Coronado, a partnership between Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, and Glorietta Bay Inn.

With over 20 years of experience in group meeting sales and service across San Diego, Shari brings a wealth of expertise across the bay to Coronado Island. She’ll connect meeting planners with more than 100 island venues, just 15 minutes from San Diego’s airport.

Her arrival coincides with the completion of Hotel del Coronado’s six-year, $550 million restoration, as well as upcoming enhancements at the additional resorts that comprise Discover Coronado.

Shari is no stranger to Coronado, having previously served as Sales and Service Manager for Loews Coronado Bay Resort from 2005 to 2009. Her career also includes leadership roles at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, DoubleTree Mission Valley, and multiple Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

In her new position, Shari will work closely with the San Diego Tourism Authority, a valued partner of Discover Coronado since 2010 for national group sales initiatives.





