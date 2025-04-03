Thursday, April 3, 2025
People

A Philanthropic Desire Finds a Worthy Organization in Sharia’s Closet

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Friends and neighbors gathered at the Coronado home of Elizabeth and Jude Paganelli on Saturday evening for appetizers, happy hour and a toiletries drive for the San Diego non-profit Sharia’s Closet. Founded 12 years ago by Shamine Linton, who began the organization out of her home (while holding down a full-time job), Sharia’s Closet now has four locations (soon to be five) around San Diego and provides emergency clothing and necessities to those experiencing financial hardship or crisis.

Elizabeth, former owner of Fair Trade Decor on Orange Avenue, was looking for a worthwhile volunteer opportunity in her retirement and found Sharia’s Closet through Hands On San Diego. “It only took a few days of volunteering before I fell in love with the organization,” said Elizabeth. “And after meeting the founder, Shamine Linton, I was hooked!”

Sharia’s Closet provides essential clothing and basic hygiene supplies such as toiletries, diapers, and wipes free of charge. Elizabeth continues, “What impresses me the most is Shamine’s commitment to providing services while always respecting her clients’ dignity. Shamine is a role model for her employees and volunteers, and I have witnessed their dedication as well. For this, I am truly grateful for the volunteer opportunities at Sharia’s Closet!”

Shamine was at the Paganelli’s on Saturday and expressed her thanks and gratitude to all those in attendance who’d come to support the organization with their donations and interest in learning more.

Earlier this month, the Port of San Diego awarded Sharia’s Closet the March Anchors of Excellence award for its dedication to locals impacted by the devastating winter storms and flooding one year ago, many of whom reside in portside communities. Port Chair Danielle Moore presented the award at the March 11 Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

Pictured from left to right: Port CEO Scott Chadwick, Port Commissioner Michael Zucchet, Port Chair Danielle Moore, Sharia’s Closet Founder Shamine Linton, Port Commissioner Sid Voorakkara.

“The Port of San Diego takes great pride in recognizing outstanding community members, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, like Sharia’s Closet, that are making a positive impact,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Through personalized care bags, diaper distribution, and community partnerships, they restore dignity, promote self-sufficiency, and offer hope to neighborhoods all over San Diego, including our neighbors residing in portside communities.”

Sharia’s Closet was also one of the organizations supported by Coronadan Owen Arnaudy’s Save Your Soles shoe drive last fall.

Since their founding in 2013, Sharia’s Closet has served over 54,000 people.

To learn more, visit the ShariasCloset.org website, Facebook, or Instagram.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Beyond Beauty: Salon On First Tackles Loneliness Epidemic

Community News

Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year

People

The Go Abroad Pod: Breaking Barriers to Study Abroad

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Wayne Strickland, Prioritizing Suicide Prevention

Community News

Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors Announced

Entertainment

Coronado’s Katleen Dugas Turns Chairs on “The Voice France” (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Blossom Appel Sanger (1931-2025)

Education

Coronado Schools Foundation Launches Village Elementary Robotics Club with Support from Coronado Junior Woman’s Club

Obituaries

Margaret Jane Berthold (1939-2023)

Business

Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Education

Coronado Village Elementary Fifth Graders Walk Through the American Revolution

Sports

Free Junior Tennis Day Recap and Upcoming Spring Break Camp

More Local News

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado

Business

Plaque Honoring Coronado Advocates of Vietnam POWs Moves Forward

City of Coronado

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of a Switchblade in Public, Public Intoxication

Crime

Beyond Beauty: Salon On First Tackles Loneliness Epidemic

Community News

Stephen William Boney (1943-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado