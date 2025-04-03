A Philanthropic Desire Finds a Worthy Organization in Sharia’s Closet

Friends and neighbors gathered at the Coronado home of Elizabeth and Jude Paganelli on Saturday evening for appetizers, happy hour and a toiletries drive for the San Diego non-profit Sharia’s Closet. Founded 12 years ago by Shamine Linton, who began the organization out of her home (while holding down a full-time job), Sharia’s Closet now has four locations (soon to be five) around San Diego and provides emergency clothing and necessities to those experiencing financial hardship or crisis.

Elizabeth, former owner of Fair Trade Decor on Orange Avenue, was looking for a worthwhile volunteer opportunity in her retirement and found Sharia’s Closet through Hands On San Diego. “It only took a few days of volunteering before I fell in love with the organization,” said Elizabeth. “And after meeting the founder, Shamine Linton, I was hooked!”

Sharia’s Closet provides essential clothing and basic hygiene supplies such as toiletries, diapers, and wipes free of charge. Elizabeth continues, “What impresses me the most is Shamine’s commitment to providing services while always respecting her clients’ dignity. Shamine is a role model for her employees and volunteers, and I have witnessed their dedication as well. For this, I am truly grateful for the volunteer opportunities at Sharia’s Closet!”

Shamine was at the Paganelli’s on Saturday and expressed her thanks and gratitude to all those in attendance who’d come to support the organization with their donations and interest in learning more.

Earlier this month, the Port of San Diego awarded Sharia’s Closet the March Anchors of Excellence award for its dedication to locals impacted by the devastating winter storms and flooding one year ago, many of whom reside in portside communities. Port Chair Danielle Moore presented the award at the March 11 Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

“The Port of San Diego takes great pride in recognizing outstanding community members, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, like Sharia’s Closet, that are making a positive impact,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Through personalized care bags, diaper distribution, and community partnerships, they restore dignity, promote self-sufficiency, and offer hope to neighborhoods all over San Diego, including our neighbors residing in portside communities.”

Sharia’s Closet was also one of the organizations supported by Coronadan Owen Arnaudy’s Save Your Soles shoe drive last fall.

Since their founding in 2013, Sharia’s Closet has served over 54,000 people.

To learn more, visit the ShariasCloset.org website, Facebook, or Instagram.





