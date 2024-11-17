Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

Now in its fourth year, Save Your Soles has donated over 4,000 pairs of shoes across San Diego County, nationwide, and globally, surpassing initial goals.

Founded by Coronadan Owen Arnaudy, a high school senior at St. Augustine High School, Save Your Soles is a nonprofit that collects and donates gently used shoes to underserved communities, promoting environmental sustainability and supporting those in need.

Save Your Soles accepts all types of shoes, including:

Running Shoes : Donated to One World Running, which dispatches them to runners in need across the U.S. and internationally. Trips coming up to Haiti and Cuba. Men’s Professional Shoes : Sent to Second Chance – a job readiness training program; with a special need for large sizes. Flip Flops : Distributed to Showers for Blessings, a mobile shower unit. Slippers : Donated to the unhoused community. Children’s and Everyday Shoes : Sent to Sharia’s Closet, an emergency clothing shelter, as well as San Diego Rescue Mission, NAMI, East County Transitional Living Center and more.



Donation boxes are located at:

Sweat Circuit Coronado, 1007 Isabella Avenue, Coronado Christ Church Coronado, 1114 Ninth Street, Coronado 920 Balboa Avenue, Coronado St. Augustine High School, 3266 Nutmeg Street, San Diego



Collections will continue at least through the end of November, with plans to extend based on community response.

Owen shares, “With the help of the Coronado community, I’ve been able to donate over 4,000 pairs of shoes across San Diego, the U.S., and even 10+ countries! Thank you to the community for all of the donations so far.”

For more details or to contribute, visit the Save Your Soles Facebook page or contact Owen directly.

RELATED ARTICLES





