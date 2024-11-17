Monday, November 18, 2024
People

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Now in its fourth year, Save Your Soles has donated over 4,000 pairs of shoes across San Diego County, nationwide, and globally, surpassing initial goals.

Founded by Coronadan Owen Arnaudy, a high school senior at St. Augustine High School, Save Your Soles is a nonprofit that collects and donates gently used shoes to underserved communities, promoting environmental sustainability and supporting those in need.

Save Your Soles accepts all types of shoes, including:

    • Running Shoes: Donated to One World Running, which dispatches them to runners in need across the U.S. and internationally. Trips coming up to Haiti and Cuba.
    • Men’s Professional Shoes: Sent to Second Chance – a job readiness training program; with a special need for large sizes.
    • Flip Flops: Distributed to Showers for Blessings, a mobile shower unit.
    • Slippers: Donated to the unhoused community.
    • Children’s and Everyday Shoes: Sent to Sharia’s Closet, an emergency clothing shelter, as well as San Diego Rescue Mission, NAMI, East County Transitional Living Center and more.

Donation boxes are located at:

    • Sweat Circuit Coronado, 1007 Isabella Avenue, Coronado
    • Christ Church Coronado, 1114 Ninth Street, Coronado
    • 920 Balboa Avenue, Coronado
    • St. Augustine High School, 3266 Nutmeg Street, San Diego

Collections will continue at least through the end of November, with plans to extend based on community response.

Owen shares, “With the help of the Coronado community, I’ve been able to donate over 4,000 pairs of shoes across San Diego, the U.S., and even 10+ countries! Thank you to the community for all of the donations so far.”

For more details or to contribute, visit the Save Your Soles Facebook page or contact Owen directly.

RELATED ARTICLES

Save Your Soles – Coronado Teen Collects Used Shoes for Third Year, Hopes to Surpass 700

Shoe Collection Drive Outpaces Expectations



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

Sports

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

City of Coronado

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

Community News

“Reading Legacies” Calls Reading a Tool, Not a Goal

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

Business

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

2025 Orange Avenue Banner Program – Applications Open for Local Nonprofits

Community News

Imperial Beach Pier Maintenance Project Begins Nov. 18

Education

Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado Middle School

Community News

Start Spreading the News: CSF Online Auction Open for Bidding

Entertainment

Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala Honorees

More Local News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

News

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

Sports

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

City of Coronado

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI, Elder Abuse